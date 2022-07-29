Neighbours’ Nicola Charles claims she didn’t appear in finale episode because she’s ‘unvaccinated’

Nicola Charles has sensationally claimed she was not invited to appear on the final episode of Neighbors because of her stance on Covid-19.

The actress, 52, told The Daily Telegraph on Friday that she believes her vaccine status is the reason for choosing not to let her return.

“I’ve been canceled because I haven’t been vaccinated,” she told the publication, adding that she’s been “generalized because she spoke her truth” about Covid and vaccines.

Nicola rose to fame after making his 1995 debut as Karl Kennedy’s sassy mistress Sarah Beaumont in Neighbors.

She held on to a recurring role until 1999, returning twice from 2012 to 2013, and then again in 2016.

On Friday, the star said she was not impressed with how the final episode went.

“In the end I felt relieved that Sarah Beaumont hadn’t been part of the mess presented as the final episode of Neighbours,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Ten for comment.

In 2020, Nicola spoke in a candid interview about her battle with the coronavirus.

At the time, the actress-turned-author said she is “still not over” with COVID-19 and that it will have her “down” for more than six weeks in March 2020.

Describe her experience on Studio 10she said, “I felt a very strange fluttering in my veins.

“I consider myself very spiritual, and I had an overwhelming sense that what was inside of me was not human.”

She also shared a photo of her self-proclaimed “zombie eye” on Instagram, explaining that one of the symptoms is her eye getting “all red and zombified.”

The mother-of-three added that she was “gasp for breath” on her hands and knees on the floor during the low point of her illness.

Fitness fanatic Nicola – who normally runs 26 kilometers a week – adds: ‘I’m still not over it. When it hits you, it’s harder than anything else that’s ever happened.”