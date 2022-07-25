Neighbours: Madge Bishop to return for last ever episode as a GHOST, 21 years after her death

Scott and Charlene’s wedding

Perhaps the most famous Neighbors moment, 20 million people tuned in to see Scott and Charlene Robinson, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, get married in November 1988.

The couple’s friend and family were seen in tears as Charlene walked down the aisle to Angry Anderson power ballad Suddenly, with neighbor Nell Mangel catching the bouquet.

Mark leaves Annalize at the altar

The 1994 marriage of Mark Gottlieb and Annalize Hartman did not go according to plan. Though both parties were nervous that day, Mark left Annalize at the altar, saying he couldn’t marry her.

It wasn’t all Annalize’s fault, though, as he decided marriage wasn’t for him and decided to become a priest.

The Death of Helen Daniels

Helen Daniels, played by the late Anne Haddy, established herself as the grandmother of Ramsay Street.

Engaged in some gripping storylines, over the years she saw her life stolen by a con artist, had an affair with her daughter’s fiancé, and fell down a flight of stairs before suffering a stroke.

In an effort to bring the warring families of Ramsay and Robinson together, she gathered them together to watch Scott and Charlene’s wedding, but as they squabbled over their differences, she quietly died on the couch in her sleep.

Lou, Madge and Harold’s love triangle

The lives of Madge Ramsay (Anne Charleston), Harold Bishop (Iain Smith) and Lou Carpenter (Tom Oliver) were intertwined before the show even came on screen, with the trio knowing each other from their school days.

Madge fell head over heels for “Jelly Belly” Harold, but was also strongly attracted to sassy Lou.

However, Madge’s life took an unexpected turn for viewers when she married Fred Mitchell, and their relationship soon ran into trouble.

Madge and Harold later reunited and he proposed to Lou, who tried to win over Madge. Madge eventually married Harold in 1988.

After Harold’s death, Lou set his sights on Madge again and the couple planned to marry, but they called it off when he realized he was no match for Harold.

Harold returns from the dead

Harold was killed on the soap when swept into the sea when Madge’s back was turned, leaving nothing but his glasses behind.

Five years later, however, he returned to Erinsborough with a shock, declaring that he was suffering from amnesia, with Helen Daniels accidentally bumping into him while looking around a Salvation Army store.

He returned to Ramsay Street to be reunited with Madge.

death of Madge

Madge appeared on the show from 1986 to 1992 and again from 1996 to 2001 as a beloved character.

After Harold’s return, the couple renewed their marriage vows and had a child, but she was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Doctors told her she had only months to live, but things got even worse when her life was cut even further after she developed blood poisoning after cutting her finger.

Before her death, Lou confessed his undying love for her and she died in Harold’s arms.

Susan’s amnesia

In typical soap opera style, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) completely lost her memory after slipping on milk from a spilled cereal bowl in 2002.

She was convinced that she was 16 years old again, a situation that made her incredibly confused when she happened to end up at a 70s themed birthday party.

Toady’s heartache

Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi, played by Ryan Moloney, was first heartbroken just hours after his marriage to Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) in 2003 when he lost control of their car and drove off a cliff, without her body being found. .

In 2010, he left Steph Scully (Carla Bonner) at the altar when he realized she didn’t love him and during his third marriage to Sonya Mitchell (Eve Morey) in 2013, a gas cylinder exploded during the reception, destroying their tent. and left. Sonya with a skull fracture and no memory of the wedding. Characters Priya Kapoor and Rhys Lawson were also killed in the blast.