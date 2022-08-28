Neighbours legend Anne Charleston looks ethereal at Sydney premiere

<!–

She returned to Ramsay Street as a ghost in the Neighbors final.

But Anne Charleston proved she’s still alive when she appeared at the Sydney premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing on Sunday.

The soap opera legend, 79, who played Madge of Neighbors from 1986 to 2001, opted for an all-white outfit as she stepped out on the red carpet.

Anne looked delighted when she showed up for the photo interview in an off-white and lace semi-sheer blouse with crisp white trousers.

She kept warm from the cold Sydney winter in a black coat and topped off the look with baby blue loafers.

The Melbourne-born mum-of-one proudly wore her event lanyard around her neck and added a purple ‘Grandmas for Refugees’ badge to her jacket.

Proving that beauty knows no age limit, she completed her look with a touch of bright red lipstick and wore her hair in coiled curls in a nod to old Hollywood.

Anne’s character Madge became one of the most famous stars of Neighbours.

She was married to Harold Bishop and was the mother of Charlene, Kylie Minogue’s character.

Her character died of pancreatic cancer in 2001, but appeared in the finale last month.

Madge appeared on the show from 1986 to 1992 and again from 1996 to 2001 as a beloved character.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is about a ‘lonely and bitter British woman’ who encounters a ghost during a trip to Istanbul.

She gets three wishes, which forces her to realize that she has a “desire to be loved.”

The film is written and directed by Mad Max director George Miller and has a budget of approximately US$60,000,000. It was filmed in Sydney.

Anne’s character Madge became one of Neighbours’ most famous stars