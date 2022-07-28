Neighbours left incredibly moved after Mike professes his love for Jane during show’s finale

Social media has erupted after Mike Young expressed his love for Jane Harris during Thursday night’s Neighbors finale.

During the episode, Mike (played by Guy Pearce) put his feelings on the line for Jane (Annie Jones) and it turned out to be the happy ending fans around the world needed.

“The reality is I’m still in love with you. Probably more than I ever was,” he told an emotional Jane.

Neighbors fans went wild after Mike Young expressed his love for Jane Harris during the final. In the photo: Guy Pearce and Annie Jones

“I realize this is probably a bit much, but if I were here we could take it slow and see where this goes,” he continued.

Viewers were quick to share their excitement over the couple’s reunion on social media, with many labeling their storyline as “touching.”

#Neighbors last episode tonight with Jane and Mike getting back together. Happy tears,” one person tweeted.

Another person said: ‘Great #Neighbours Finale. Overjoyed that Mike and Jane are back together. And great to see Scott and Charlene back home for a visit!’

‘I am amazed how moved I was by the final of Buren. Mike Pearce & Annie Jones were the stars of the show. The nostalgia makes my heart burst and my love for #NeighboursFinale #Neighbours is stronger than ever,” agrees a third.

“Mike and Jane are #Neighbours’ endgame after all this time,” wrote another.

‘Lots of love to Guy and Annie. Their chemistry was on point. I need a Mike and Jane spin-off #Neighbours #mikejane #original80sneighbours,” someone commented.

Another person agreed: “Mike and Jane back together. Awesome. #Neighbors #Neighbors celebrate.’

This is real Neighbours: Jane and Mike reunited! And I’m for it! #Neighbours,’ someone commented.