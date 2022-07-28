Neighbours finale: Viewers praise Guy Pearce for ‘incredible commitment’

Neighbors fans and critics alike praised Hollywood star Guy Pearce for his impressive “dedication” to the series finale.

The 54-year-old actor, who played Mike Young from 1986 to 1989, returned to Ramsay Street for the last time on Thursday as the beloved Australian soap opera came to an end after a historic 37-year run.

Many viewers flocked to social media to thank Pearce for returning for a good, satisfying storyline, rather than just making a brief cameo.

Neighbors fans and critics alike praised Hollywood star Guy Pearce for his impressive “dedication” to the series finale. (Pictured as Mike Young in the final)

“I have a lot of respect for Guy Pearce. The man has a real Hollywood career and still came back for the #NeighboursFinale,” one fan tweeted.

“Not only did a cameo and never once acted like it was below him.”

Award-winning international actor Guy Pearce’s genuine commitment to respecting the very simple #Neighbours storyline and being well involved is just mint. What a champion,’ another added.

One viewer said Pearce “seems such a genuinely nice and respectful person off screen” and that, despite his successful career, he “hasn’t forgotten where he comes from.”

‘What a champion’ tweeted another fan, adding that he deserved an Oscar

After his stint with Neighbors in the late ’80s, Pearce found success in Hollywood films such as LA Confidential (1997), Time Machine (2002) and Memento (2000). He is pictured in LA Confidential with co-stars Russell Crowe and Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce was excellent. Best on the ground,” wrote another viewer.

Television columnist Colin Vickery tweeted: ‘Guy Pearce looks like he’s got a hoot at the latest @neighbours. So dedicated. Good of him!’

After his stint with Neighbors in the late ’80s, Pearce found success in Hollywood films such as LA Confidential (1997), Time Machine (2002) and Memento (2000).

Social media erupted on Thursday night after Mike (Pearce) expressed his love for Jane Harris (Annie Jones) during Thursday night’s Neighbors final.

The pair had history on the show, with “Plain Jane Superbrain” famously undergoing a makeover — including ditching her glasses and adopting a more feminine style — in an effort to win Mike’s heart.

During the episode, Mike put his feelings on the line for Jane, and it turned out to be the happy ending fans around the world needed.

“The reality is I’m still in love with you. Probably more than I ever was,” he said.

Neighbors fans went wild after Mike Young expressed his love for Jane Harris during the final. In the photo: Guy Pearce and Annie Jones

“I realize this is probably a bit much, but if I were here we could take it slow and see where this goes,” he continued.

Viewers were quick to share their excitement over the couple’s reunion on social media, with many labeling their storyline as “touching.”

#Neighbors last episode tonight with Jane and Mike getting back together. Happy tears,” one person tweeted.

Another said: ‘Great #Neighbours Finale. Overjoyed that Mike and Jane are back together. And great to see Scott and Charlene back home for a visit!’

‘I am amazed how moved I was by the final of Buren. Mike Pearce and Annie Jones were the stars of the show. The nostalgia makes my heart burst and my love for #NeighboursFinale #Neighbours is stronger than ever,” agrees a third.

“Mike and Jane are #Neighbours’ endgame after all this time,” wrote another.

‘Lots of love to Guy and Annie. Their chemistry was on point. I need a Mike and Jane spin-off #Neighbours #mikejane #original80sneighbours,” someone commented.

Another person agreed: “Mike and Jane back together. Awesome. #Neighbors #Neighbors celebrate.’

This is real Neighbours: Jane and Mike reunited! And I’m for it! #Neighbours,’ someone commented.