Neighbours finale tops the ratings in Australia for Channel 10

In the finale of the all-star Neighbours series, the long-running Australian soap won ratings for the first time in decades.

The broadcast attracted 873,000 subway viewers for Channel 10, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favorites such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

No other entertainment program came close to Neighbours, as it ended its historic 37-year run with a 90-minute special episode, reports TV Blackbox.

In the finale of Neighbors’ all-star series, the long-running Australian soap won ratings for the first time in decades. (Photo: Guy Pearce and Annie Jones)

It was the most watched program of the evening, convincingly winning all major demographics between the ages of 16 and 54.

Channel 10 current affairs also show the project attracted 438,000 viewers in the major cities on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Home and Away on Channel Seven put up a good fight when it took on its old rival, drawing 429,000 underground viewers.

The broadcast attracted 873,000 subway viewers for Channel 10, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favorites such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan

At Nine, just 355,000 NRL fans saw the Manly Sea Eagles lose 10-20 to the Roosters in a match overshadowed by the recent rainbow flag jersey furore.

Meanwhile, ABC continued its 90th anniversary on Thursday with A Wild Ride: 30 Years of Foreign Correspondent.

The special episode of the Global Affairs magazine program attracted 347,000 viewers.

No other entertainment program came close to Neighbours, as it capped off its historic 37-year run with a 90-minute special episode. (Pictured: Minogue and Donovan)

Meanwhile, breakfast television continued to be an exciting race on Thursday.

Channel Seven’s Sunrise is still number one, with 219,000 viewers in the Metro ratings against Nine’s Today show, which had 187,000.

ABC Breakfast attracted 170,000 viewers in the major centers.

Channel 10 finished the evening in third place overall with a 24 percent market share, a disappointment given the blitz of Neighbours’ competition.

Nine won the evening with a share of 26.7 percent, with Seven a close second with 24.8 percent.