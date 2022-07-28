Neighbours finale: Toadie finally gets his happily ever after as he marries Melanie

The Neighbours’ finale, which aired in Australia on Thursday, revolved around Toadie’s marriage to Melanie.

The long-standing Ramsay Street favourite, played by Ryan Moloney, finally got his happy ending when he tied the knot with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), surrounded by familiar faces.

After two decades of storylines that saw his wife Dee missing on their honeymoon, his second wife Sonya tragically dying of cancer, and Dee coming back from the dead, Toadie’s marriage was the perfect ending point for the soap after 37 years on the air.

Happily Ever After: The Neighbours finale, which aired in Australia on Thursday, revolved around Toadie’s marriage to Melanie

Toadie and Melanie were paired up at a ceremony on Ramsay Street by his longtime friend Susan Kennedy.

The bride recited emotional vows to Toadies as their friends watched and told him:

“Before I met you, I thought I was done. finito! Send the clowns in! She will never meet anyone again!

But then I met you. And what started with tiger print… ..eventually turned out to be the happiest of my entire life. most loving relationship Nell, Hugo, Cal, you’ve given me the family I’ve always wanted.’

Kiss the Bride: Long-standing Ramsay Street fave, played by Ryan Moloney, finally got his happy ending when he tied the knot with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden),

“And I want to think of your very special mama today too.”

Later it was up to Karl Kennedy to surprise the newlyweds and tell Toadie, “You are like a son to us. Well, that’s ridiculous, isn’t it?’

“Toad, you ARE a son to us. Toadie, Melanie, the kids, you’re part of our family, and you always will be.”

“Of course today has a special meaning because you are leaving Ramsay Street. The street won’t be the same without you, and we’re not the only ones who think so.’

Love: The bride recited emotional vows to Toadies as their friends watched and told him, ‘Before I met you, I thought I was done. finito!’

Friends and Neighbors: Toadie and Melanie were paired up at a ceremony on Ramsay Street by his longtime friend Susan Kennedy

“Some of our old neighbors who couldn’t be here sent you some messages.”

Karl played a video of messages from Toadie’s old friends, with a huge selection of cameos from Margot Robbie to Delta Goodrem, much to the delight of fans.

When the video messages finished, Toadie decided to listen to his friends and said to Karl and Susan, “Right. Well, uh, I… I guess we’re not going anywhere, are we?’

Familiar Faces: Harold Bishop was one of many returning characters for the finale

Neighbors announced in March that production of the long-running soap would be halted due to lack of financial support.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and nearly 9,000 broadcasts, we have to confirm that Neighbors will stop production in June,” the show wrote on Twitter.

‘After the loss of our main UK broadcasting partner’ [Channel 5] and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no choice but to put the show to rest.

Memories: Later it was up to Karl Kennedy to surprise the newlyweds

Speech: Karl said to Toadie, “You are like a son to us. Well, that’s ridiculous, isn’t it? Toad, you ARE a son to us. Toadie, Melanie, the kids, you are part of our family#

“For our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is for all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an unbelievable height. From now on we will celebrate Neighbours.’

Network 10 addressed the end of the series in a statement to Australian media, admitting it had been a “difficult decision”.

Fremantle, the production company behind the soap, said it was unable to come up with “alternative financing” for the series.

Old Friends: Karl played a video with messages from Toadie’s old friends, with a huge selection of cameos from Margot Robbie to Delta Goodrem

Famous Faces: The video message segment meant a huge roster of cast members got their final appearance on the long-running siap

In February, reports emerged that Neighbors’ future was in jeopardy after British broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would no longer broadcast the show.

Channel 5 bought the UK broadcasting rights to the soap in 2008 in a 10-year £300m deal, following its wildly successful run on the BBC.

Channel 5’s funding shortfall is big enough for bosses to tell cast and crew they will be forced to ‘rest’ the soap in July, and unless a new deal can be struck it will be shelved for good.

Although the show was filmed Down Under, British broadcaster Channel 5 pays most of the production bill, and the advertising revenue the program brings in does not match the expenses, The Sun reports.