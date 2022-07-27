Neighbours’ finale sees the curtain fall on one of TV’s best talent training grounds

Ramsay St famously launched the careers of stars Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

But as the series draws to a close, perhaps the biggest loss is behind the scenes, according to a longtime screenwriter for the show.

“The industry doesn’t quite understand what they’ve lost in industry training,” Sarah Mayberry told AAP.

Mayberry has been a writer on the show since 1998 and wrote 230 episodes of the beloved series.

During that time, Sarah saw the show serve as a TV training ground, where the crew could start and finish on the lowest rung of the production ladder as a director of photography.

“It will take a while to realize that those opportunities are no longer there,” Mayberry added.

In one of the most recent she wrote, Mayberry killed the popular character Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) with a botched lung transplant.

“That was a great episode to write because it was just emotion from start to finish. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I wrote it for two weeks,” she said.

Neighbors was discontinued after Britain’s Channel 5 decided in March not to renew its contract with production company Fremantle to finance and broadcast the series.

Episodes 8901, 8902 and 8903 air a 90-minute special on Thursday, ending the adventures of the residents of Ramsay Street after 37 years of broadcasting.

“It’s such a strange, quirky, funny, good-hearted show, there will never be anything like it again. It’s a big part of Australian culture,” Mayberry said.

With old favorites like Blue Heelers, All Saints and A Country Practice long gone, the demise of Neighbors leaves Home and Away as the last large-scale script drama on Australian free-to-air TV.

Since its inception in 1985, thousands of people have worked on Neighbours.

With approximately 260 episodes airing each year, 60 were in production at a time — from initial plot development, such as Hendrix Greyson’s untimely fate, to filming and post-production.

The sheer volume meant the show had to be a well-oiled machine, according to executive producer Jason Herbison, with a strong culture of welcoming people who made their start on TV.

“If you come to Buren, whatever work you do, you probably have the chance to actually practice your trade,” he told AAP.

“That’s why it’s such a unique opportunity in the industry.”

For decades, Swinburne University’s film course in Melbourne taught many of those who landed behind-the-scenes jobs, and the university’s Susan Kerrigan told AAP that the show’s ending is heartbreaking.

“With soap operas like this, you learn how the craft works, you learn to behave creatively within the constraints of production,” she said.

“Nothing compares to what Neighbors did and what it had to offer to the market, not only in terms of acting talent, but also in terms of production.”

While the streaming giants can catch some of the slack, they’re unlikely to hire untested graduates, Kerrigan noted.

As the final episode airs, the old Neighbors talent has already moved on. Herbison is filming a mystery thriller miniseries called Riptide. Mayberry is working on a romantic comedy in the US and a thriller for the UK market.

It’s also worth noting her successful sideline – Mayberry is the author of over 45 romantic novels, with titles like Irresistible Cowboy and She’s got it Bad.

But she openly admits that the end of Neighbors forced her out of the Ramsay Street comfort zone. “We’ll see what happens next, I could work at Bunnings next year,” she laughed.