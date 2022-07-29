Neighbours finale: Holly Candy and Natalie Imbruglia look ageless

Neighborhood stars Holly Candy and Natalie Imbruglia looked timeless as they returned to film the soap’s highly anticipated series finale in London.

The close friends, who were both pursuing pop music careers after their departure from the show, wore matching pink Neighbors hats as they posed for a photo without a wrinkle in sight.

Natalie, 47, shared the selfie on Instagram along with several other photos, including photos of her as Beth Brennan in the ’90s.

She captioned it: ‘What a laugh filming the final episode of Neighbors with Holly Candy in London.

‘I have so many fond memories of my time at Neighbors and I wouldn’t be where I am today without it! End of an era.’

On the show, Beth married Brad Willis, played by Scott Michaelson, and was the mother of Ben Hall’s character Ned Willis, although they never appeared on screen together.

Meanwhile, Holly, 39, who is married to billionaire real estate developer Nick Candy, starred as Felicity “Flick” Scully from 1999 to 2002.

She was last seen on screen in 2005 and now lives in Hollywood.

The actors turned pop stars weren’t the only special guests returning to Ramsay Street on Thursday night to say goodbye to the soap after 37 years on the air.

The characters Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) all played major roles in the show’s swan song.

They were joined by returning favorites Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson), Joe Mangel (Mark Little), Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), Nina Tucker (Delta Goodrem), and Des Clarke, played memorably by Paul Keane.

Kylie Minogue, best known for playing Charlene Robinson, and Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson, also took over their roles, as did Melissa Bell, who played Lucy Robinson.

Holly’s younger half-sister Olympia Valance, who played Paige Smith, was also involved in the final.

They were joined by Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones), Donna Freedman (Margot Robbie) and the ghost of the late Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston).

Neighbors announced in March that production on the long-running soap would be halted due to a lack of financial support following the loss of their ‘main UK broadcasting partner’, Channel 5.

