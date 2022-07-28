Neighbours finale: Craig McLachlan’s bizarre video as Henry Ramsay

Craig McLachlan has included his own tribute to Neighbors in Henry Ramsay’s character, the heartbreaking ’80s, after he was rejected during Thursday’s series finale.

The 56-year-old actor, who was acquitted of indecent assault two years ago, posted a farewell video on Facebook hours before the final episode aired.

In the clip, McLachlan addressed fans as he sat in front of a grand piano before cutting footage of himself in Henry’s signature mullet wig overalls.

‘Hello everyone. I call it, I call the day in honor of Henry Ramsay and of course to celebrate the Australian super soap Neighbours,” he began.

“You know, I got the call to join the show in 1986. An exciting call that changed my life. A call I will be eternally grateful for. Good memories, good people.’

Then he pretended to receive a message through an earpiece and said, “Listen, I know time is tight. We have a special guest via a video link. Let me see if they’re there.’

The video then went to McLachlan in a backyard in character as Henry, with a short errand in between tending his yard with the pruning shears.

‘Hello, Craig! Hey, listen, thanks for letting me be a part of your special Neighbor Party. I really appreciate it,” he said.

McLachlan highlighted the word “yours” in a not-so-subtle swipe at Buren’s bosses to emphasize how he wasn’t included in the official final.

McLachlan, who played one of Neighbours’ most popular characters in the late ’80s, believes “cancel culture” is why he wasn’t invited to appear in the final

He continued, “Hey, I’ve been flirting a lot about this hair, but the mullet is back! And the mullet is here to stay, and so is Henry Ramsay.’

‘Thanks again. I have to finish this. I love you,’ he finished, cutting with the scissors.

He was acquitted of indecent assault charges in 2020, but believes he has been rejected by the producers for his unfairly tarnished reputation.

Meanwhile, McLachlan’s sister Charlene (Kylie Minogue) and stepfather Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) returned for the finale, as did his character’s mother Madge (Anne Charleston), who died on the show but appeared as a ghost.

“Henry’s dead mother is being reincarnated for the final episode, but the cancellation culture doesn’t allow her son Henry to appear or even be recognized,” a McLachlan spokesperson said. The sun on Wednesday.

‘What Craig and his partner’ [Vanessa Scammell] having endured the past four and a half years – only to come out on the other side and face, among other things, the attempt to erase his role in Buren’s history for good – is devastating,” they continued. .

McLachlan (second from left) was shunned from the final, but his on-screen sister Charlene (Kylie Minogue, left) and stepfather Harold Bishop (Ian Smith, right) returned, as did his character’s mother Madge (Anne Charleston, middle), who died in the show, but will appear as a ghost

“Craig has not been invited to participate in the final episode or contribute in any way to the end of Neighbours.”

McLachlan played Henry between 1987 and 1989 and won three Logie Awards for the role, including the gong for Most Popular Actor.

The Neighbors finale would have been McLachlan’s first acting appearance since he was found not guilty of indecently assaulting actors during the performance of the musical The Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

McLachlan had maintained that his alleged offense while working on the production was no more inappropriate than a cricketer patting a teammate on the back.

In a 105-page decision, Melbourne Magistrate Belinda Wallington found McLachlan not guilty of all charges.

Ms. Wallington said it was McLachlan’s “selfish, self-conscious sense of humor” that led him to believe that others wouldn’t mind or find his behavior funny.

“I want the following to be noted: The four complainants were brave and honest witnesses. I was not convinced that there was evidence of collusion between the complainants,” Ms Wallington said.

“I wasn’t convinced that there was a motive, or that the complaints were made because of career ambition or some other similar reason.”

During the case, McLachlan underwent months of investigation, during which he and his partner Vanessa Scammell were forced to fight their way through media packages outside a Melbourne court.

McLachlan went on to sue the ABC, Sydney Morning Herald and actor Christie Whelan Browne for libel in connection with publishing claims that he touched, kissed and groped actresses without permission in the Rocky Horror production, Neighbors, City Homicide and The Doctor Blake Mysteries. .

In December 2020, McLachlan was found not guilty of indecently assaulting actors during the 2014 performance of the musical The Rocky Horror Show (pictured onstage as Frank N Furter)

He dropped the defamation charge in May this year on the day the first of 11 women were required to testify, citing the toll it had taken on his mental health and family.

Obviously, McLachlan has earned over $3 million in legal bills.

The series finale of Neighbors, which first aired in 1985 and has been on screen for 37 years, saw a host of former stars, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce, return to Ramsay Street one last time.

The finale revolved around Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) wedding to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), reuniting many familiar faces for the picturesque lakeside ceremony and street party afterward, while other friends – including Margot Robbie’s Donna Freedman – sent their congratulations in video messages. to mark the big day.