Neighbours finale causes controversy due to 14-year age gap between newlyweds Toadie and Melanie

Neighbors’ highly anticipated finale revolves around Toadie’s marriage to Melanie.

But viewers of the show admitted that they were a little disappointed with the storyline due to the 14-year age difference between the couple.

Some fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations, with one saying Melanie is “too old” for Toadie.

“Haven’t seen Neighbors in years, but just turned around and that woman looks way too old for Toadie!” a fan tweeted.

“Hold on… I haven’t watched Neighbors (RIP) since 2002 when I started working full time, so forgive me, but Toadie is going to marry Melanie? Isn’t she old enough to be his mother?!’ said another scathingly.

“Why is Toadie marrying old lady Melanie next door, she’s well in her fifties and Toadie is only in her early forties. Couldn’t they find a younger wife for Toadie just in her early 30s? Melanie is far to [sic] old for kids it’s like toadie marrying a grandmother,” added another.

“Why was Toadie’s wife so old?” added another.

Long-standing Ramsay Street favorite Toadie, played by Ryan Moloney, 42, finally got his happy ending when he tied the knot with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden, 57), surrounded by familiar faces

Long-standing Ramsay Street favorite Toadie, played by Ryan Moloney, 42, finally got his happy ending when he tied the knot with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden, 57), surrounded by familiar faces.

After two decades of storylines that saw his wife Dee missing on their honeymoon, his second wife Sonya tragically dying of cancer, and Dee coming back from the dead, Toadie’s marriage was the perfect ending point for the soap after 37 years on the air.

Toadie and Melanie were tied up in a ceremony by the lake by his longtime friend Susan Kennedy, for a party on Ramsay Street to celebrate.

The bride made emotional vows to Toadie as their friends watched and told him, “Before I met you, I thought I was done. finito! Send the clowns in! She will never meet anyone again!

Toadie and Melanie were tied up in a ceremony by the lake by his longtime friend Susan Kennedy, for a party on Ramsay Street to celebrate.

‘But then I met you. And what started with tiger print… ended up being the happiest of my entire life. Nell, Hugo, Cal, you’ve given me the family I’ve always wanted.”

Actress Lucinda previously said that she herself was surprised that their characters were paired up because of the age difference.

“I didn’t expect it with the age difference,” she said. What to watch.

‘But I think it’s a fantastic combination. The shenanigans they pull are pretty funny,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ryan said he loved the storyline.

Lucinda is probably even funnier than her character Melanie. She has a fantastic energy and everyone smiles when she’s on set,” he said.