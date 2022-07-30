Neighbours’ final ever episode attracts a peak of almost 3 MILLION UK viewers on Channel 5

The latest episode of Neighbors ended on a climax this week, peaking at nearly 3 million UK viewers tuning in to Channel 5 on Friday afternoon.

The long-running Australian soap came to an end after 37 years, with British fans getting to see the final episode – featuring the return of Kylie Minogue Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce – on Friday, while Australian fans tuned in on Thursday.

And while the extended special was a hit here, it was a huge success, with the episode winning the ratings for the first time in over a decade.

Nightly UK ratings show Neighbors attracted an average of 2.6 million viewers, peaking at 2.9 million.

The latest hurrah garnered a 17.5% viewership, finishing fourth in overall ratings behind BBC One’s The Commonweath Games coverage and ITV’s Emmerdale and ratings winner Coronation Street, which brought 3.5 million viewers to ITV.

Meanwhile, midweek episodes, dubbed ‘the last week’, also crept into the UK’s top 20 leading up to the final, with the third to final episode receiving 837,000 viewers.

As the numbers crept up for the penultimate episode, with 1.02 million fans watching.

In Australia, the episode, which aired simultaneously on Channel 10 and 10 Peach, attracted 873,000 tube viewers on both stations, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favourites.

No other entertainment program came close to Neighbours, as it ended its historic 37-year run with a 90-minute special, reports TV Blackbox.

It was the most watched program of the evening, convincingly winning all major demographics between the ages of 16 and 54.

The final also attracted Neighbors’ best crowd since July 2009, according to media week.

Home and Away on Channel Seven put up a good fight when it took on its old rival, drawing 429,000 underground viewers.

British audiences were flooded with nostalgia during an emotional finale of Neighbors, in which Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan made an epic comeback on the soap. They joined a host of stars amid Margot Robbie and Holly Valance returning to Ramsay Street for one last time.

The Channel 5 soap was first broadcast in 1985 and has been on screens for 37 years but in March it was announced that the Australian series would be discontinued after 8,903 episodes with the final airing in Australia on Thursday and Friday evenings in the UK .

The finale was packed with performances by long-gone characters, while fans got a nostalgic glimpse into Neighbors history, with characters tearfully flipping through photo albums, a lingering melancholy piano score and a strange joke.

Although the finale aired in Australia earlier this week, devoted British fans had to wait until Friday night to watch the soap’s highly anticipated final episode, and viewers were quick to share their emotional reactions to the show.

The broadcast attracted 873,000 subway viewers for Channel 10, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favorites such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan

The finale revolved around Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) wedding to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), reuniting many familiar faces for the picturesque lakeside ceremony and street party afterward, while other friends – including Margot Robbie’s Donna Freedman) sent their get well wishes in sweet video messages to celebrate the big day.

And again on screens, Kylie and Jason’s beloved characters Charlene and Scott Robinson made their long-awaited entrance to the garden party as they drove into Ramsay Street in their recognizable green Mini before surprising their friends.

And viewers were quick to recount Scott and Charlene’s first Ramsey Street performance in over 30 years, and took to Twitter to comment on how “nostalgic” and “emotional” they felt.

When the iconic pair appeared on screen, Kylie and Jason’s real love song, just for you, sounded in the background as fans rejoiced at the unexpected crossover. Kylie and Jason recorded the love ballad in 1989 – a year after they left Neighbors and shortly before ending their three-year romance.

Scott and Charlene returned to Erinsborough for the first time since parting ways from the suburbs and moved to Brisbane after they tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony over 30 years ago.

In addition to Kylie and Jason who last appeared on the show, there were also epic comebacks made by Holly Valance (Flick Scully), Natalie Imbruglia (Beth Brennan), Guy Pearce (Mike Young), and Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) as they reprized their roles on the soap opera.

Reunion: The emotional scenes showed the couple leaning against their car, taking in the surroundings and reminiscing about their time together in the city

They were joined by Daniel MacPherson, (Joel Samuels), Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Natalie Bassingthwaighte, (Izzy Hoyland), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke memorably.

Also appearing in the finale were Annie Jones (Jane Harris), Anne Charleston, who portrayed matriarch Madge Bishop, Jacinta Stapleton (Amy Greenwood), and Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker).

And stars of more recent years on the soap joined the episode, including Olympia Valance (Paige Smith), Jodi Gordon (Elly Conway), Zoe Cramond (Amy Williams) and Kate Kendall (Lauren Turner).

Ben Hall (Ned Willis), Olivia Junkeer (Yashvi Rebecchi) and Zima Anderson (Roxy Willis) round out the lineup of returning Neighbors alumni.