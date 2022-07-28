Neighbours fans rug up as they gather at Federation Square in Melbourne to watch soap’s finale

The Neighbors final was broadcast in Australia on Thursday evening.

And hundreds of fans of the beloved iconic soap gathered in Melbourne’s Federation Square to say goodbye to the show.

Viewers clamor as they sat in chairs and watched the latest episode of the iconic series.

Neighbors fans brazen as they gathered in Federation Square in Melbourne to watch the finale of the beloved iconic Australian soap

Fans held posters and clapped as they watched the final scenes set on the bitterly cold night in the heart of the city.

In the final episode, a galaxy of Neighbors stars returned to Ramsay Street.

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young), all had major roles in the iconic swan song.

Viewers rowdy as they sat in chairs watching the very last episode of the show

They were joined by Daniel MacPherson, (Joel Samuels), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), and Paul Keane, who memorably played Des Clarke.

Kylie Minogue, best known for her role as Charlene Robinson and Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson, also took over their roles.

Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Holly Valance (Felicity Scully) were also among the iconic stars returning for the final.

Also making an appearance in the episode were Jacinta Stapleton (Amy Greenwood) and Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker).

Fans held posters and clapped as they watched the series’ final scenes

They were also joined by Annie Jones (Jane Harris), Anne Charleston, who played matriarch Madge Bishop and Margot Robbie (Donna Freedman).

More recent stars have also included Olympia Valance (Paige Smith), Jodi Gordon (Elly Conway), Zoe Cramond (Amy Williams), and Kate Kendall (Lauren Turner).

Ben Hall (Ned Willis), Olivia Junkeer (Yashvi Rebecchi) and Zima Anderson (Roxy Willis) round out the lineup of Buren alumni returning.

Neighbors announced in March that production of the long-running soap would be halted due to lack of financial support.

Fans all laughed as they posed and took photos next to the iconic Ramsay St sign

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and nearly 9,000 broadcasts, we have to confirm that Neighbors will stop production in June,” the show wrote on Twitter.

‘After the loss of our main UK broadcasting partner’ [Channel 5] and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no choice but to put the show to rest.

“For our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is for all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an unbelievable height. From now on we will celebrate Neighbours.’

Network 10 also addressed the end of the series in a statement to Australian media, admitting it had been a “tough decision”.