Neighbours fans get chance to say goodbye to favourite cast members in Melbourne 

Neighbors fans get one last chance to say goodbye to some of their favorite cast members.

The show announced on their official Twitter page on Tuesday that they would be hosting a local version of Neighbours: The Farewell Show in Melbourne in April 2023.

“Following the fantastic response to the UK Neighbours: The Farewell Tour, we are delighted to announce that Neighbours: The Farewell Show will be coming to Melbourne in April 2023 for a one-off special event,” the caption read.

It continued: “Date, location and details for the presale will follow shortly.”

The actors participating in the event are yet to be confirmed. However, the UK Tour included Ryan Moloney, Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher.

It comes just weeks after the Erinsborough set was officially ‘dismantled’ after the Australian soap’s finale.

The very last episode of the long-running series – which first started in 1985 – aired on July 28.

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Natalie Bassingthwaighte, (Izzy Hoyland) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young), all played major roles in the iconic swan song.

They were joined by Daniel MacPherson, (Joel Samuels), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), and Paul Keane, who memorably played Des Clarke.

Kylie Minogue, best known for playing Charlene Robinson and Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson, also took over their roles

Kylie Minogue, best known for playing Charlene Robinson and Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson, also took over their roles.

The epic finale focused on Neighbor Legend Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) marriage to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) where he finally got his happily ever after.