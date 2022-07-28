Neighbours casting director defends the soap against woke critics

The former Neighbors casting director has come out to defend the classic soap against “awake” critics.

Jan Russ, who discovered Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie, said dramatic storylines suffer when “diversity is pushed too hard.”

The 82-year-old made the comments about the reload TV Apple podcast on Tuesday, after Neighbors were criticized for being “too white.”

The former casting mastermind behind Neighbors Jan Russ (pictured) has defended the soap against awake critics who labeled the soap ‘too white’

Russ told podcast host Benjamin Norris that Neighbors had a strong track record of “diversity” since its debut in 1986.

She pointed out that native actor Tony Briggs, best known for creating the play The Sapphires, started the show in the 1980s.

‘We did gay characters’ [in the 90s]she added. “We had many different nationalities and ethnicities.”

She admitted that the classic series wasn’t as diverse in its early years as it would become later, but said that back then “people didn’t notice and just accepted it.”

Jan Russ discovered Kylie Minogue (pictured) who played Charlene in the hit series

Neighbors ended after Britain’s Channel 5 decided in March not to renew its contract with production company Fremantle to finance and broadcast the series.

Russ was responsible for casting superstars Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and all three Hemsworth brothers – Liam, Luke and Chris.

“They were all relative newcomers to showbiz and they felt authentic to the show’s millions of fans,” she said.

Margot Robbie (pictured) was another discovery of Jan – her career was launched on Neighbours

“If you use familiar faces, the audience can’t really grasp it,” she explained.

‘The audience had to feel that they were a fly on the wall,’ added Jan.

Asked why the now-famous cast — and the show — had such a huge global impact during their 37 years on the air, Russ said it’s because everything about Neighbors felt “real.”

“That made it all so real and believable and that drew the audience in.”

Jan was also responsible for casting Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth on Neighbours. All pictured

Among Russ’ other star discoveries are: Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Dan McPherson and Jason Donovan.

The star maker said she was surprised to see so many former cast members returning for the finale.

“But that’s what they all started with,” she said. ‘That’s where they got their big break. “So I’m glad they’re back, and they appreciate it all started there for them.”

Kylie Minogue as Charlene Mitchell, Craig Mclachlan as Henry, Anne Charleston as Madge Bishop and Ian Smith as Harold Bishop on the soap

In the 90-minute finale special, the cast comes together for the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi, played by Ryan Moloney, and Melanie Pearson, played by Lucinda Cowden.

Returning cast members include Delta Goodrem, Olympia Valance, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Paul Keane, Bonnie Anderson, Daniel MacPherson, and Jodi Gordon.

Russ said she plans to watch the finale and remember the good times.

The Neighbors Final will be broadcast on Thursday 28th July at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10Peach