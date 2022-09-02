Neighbours brawl in street after one stuck a black X on the other’s gate ‘because family had Covid’

A dispute between two neighbors resulted in a comedic brawl after one put a black cross on the other’s gate ‘because his family had Covid’.

A video shared on Twitter shows two men from north London arguing in the alleyway between their two homes.

Seemingly upset by a black ‘crucifix’-esque black cross taped to his garden gate, the man in the red t-shirt points to the cross and yells ‘you do this s**t again and your f*** ed.’

The pair then punch each other before sparring until the man in the red T-shirt crashes into the wall.

He then rips his neighbors T-shirt before falling dramatically to the floor.

The wife of the man in the black t-shirt, who was recording the fight, keeps shouting ‘I’ve got it on camera, I’ve got everything on camera’ as she tries to calm the couple from the window above.

The man in the red t-shirt, who started the brawl, points to a black painted cross taped to his garden fence

The pair then punch each other before getting into a tackle as the man in the black t-shirts calls the woman the police and ambulance

She then calls the emergency services and asks for police and ambulance.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Hello there, we need help here.

“My neighbor just came in and started attacking my husband. We need help. Please come, please come.

“Now the neighbor has crashed, my husband knocked him down because he came to attack us – I have everything on camera.”

The man in the red shirt lay on the ground moaning for a while before his neighbor, who had pushed him, walks back to him, asks him if he’s “all right” and then helps him get off the ground.

He keeps asking him if he’s okay, pats his chest before helping him back to his house.

Even the dog stuck his head out to see what was going on. The man in the red t-shirt lay on the floor moaning for a few minutes before the man in the black t-shirt comes to help him and escorts him back to his house

It’s unclear what caused the fight, but people on social media believe the brawl broke out after the man in the black t-shirt stuck a cross on his neighbors door when he had Covid.

One Twitter user said: “The black shirt had a black cross for Covid-19 because the red shirt and his family have Covid and are on the road without quarantine.”

At the time the video was posted last August, Covid was still rife across the country and there was still a legal requirement to self-isolate.

Another user added: ‘The guy in the red top didn’t like the crucifix on the other guy’s gate.’

The fight lasted more than four minutes and even caught the attention of a dog who poked its head out the window to see what was going on.

The woman spoke frantically to emergency services, begging them to bring an ambulance and “some force to keep the man in the red t-shirt down.”

She added: ‘Get an ambulance because the neighbor he’s out of his mind, he fell and now he’s just, I think he’s drunk, because he came to attack my husband, he was crazy, my husband came down to to see what was going on and he started screaming and attacking and now he’s back in his house.’

Those who watched the video on Twitter found it hilarious, especially enjoying the continued commentary from the woman who filmed the incident

In response to an unknown question, she said ‘they all had Covid, two weeks ago, and he still went to work, he still went out and my husband told him if he didn’t…’ before the video cuts out.

People on social media found the video hilarious.

One said: ‘Great comment from the wife. Even the dog had to take a look.’

Another added: ‘Crash bang wallop, what a video’.