Neighbours: Alan Fletcher reveals the ‘most bizarre’ celebrity cameo

Aussie soap Neighbors had numerous celebrity cameos during its historic 37-year run.

People like Shane Warne, Emma Bunton and even Russell Brand made short appearances on Ramsay Street over the years.

But for longtime cast member Alan Fletcher, there was one guest star he’ll always remember as the “most interesting” and “bizarre.”

Neighbors star Alan Fletcher (pictured) has revealed the Australian soap’s ‘most bizarre’ cameo courtesy of the late Clive James

The 65-year-old actor spoke to the ahead of Thursday’s series finale I have news for you podcast that it was quite surreal to have Clive James play a mailman.

While most of the celebrities who have visited Erinsborough stopped to speak to the cast, the late journalist barely said a word to anyone.

‘Clive James was one of my most interesting [cameos] because he came as a postman, and he didn’t interact with the cast at all,” Fletcher said.

“He just rode his bike across the field and then disappeared. And I don’t think anyone was allowed to talk to him.

“He just drove around and drove off! It was the most bizarre thing in the world.’

James, a celebrated Australian writer, critic and broadcaster who spent most of his career in the UK, was given a minor honor at Neighbors in 1995.

He died at the age of 80 in November 2019.

Clive James, a celebrated Australian writer, critic and broadcaster who spent most of his career in the UK, guest-starred as a postman at Neighbors in 1995 (pictured)

Fletcher joined the Channel 10 series in 1994 as Dr Karl Kennedy. His on-screen wife Susan was played by Jackie Woodburne.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Fletcher and Woodburne reflected on their 28 years together during the show and the run-up to the finale.

“Till the end of the day, we suppressed the emotions about the end of the show and just got on with the work,” he said.

While most of the celebrities who have visited Erinsborough stopped to speak to the cast, the late journalist (left) barely said a word to anyone, Fletcher said.

“We had a lot to process and some really big scenes, and of course it was important that we finished on time. We got through by being very focused.’

In addition to losing their long-loved job, Fletcher and Woodburne also face the end of their working relationship.

Fletcher spoke of how much he will miss his work wife because she “made every day a pleasure.”

Fletcher joined the Channel 10 series in 1994 as Dr Karl Kennedy. His on-screen wife Susan was played by Jackie Woodburne (pictured together)

Woodburne, 66, said saying goodbye to Susan was “heartbreaking” after playing the character for so many years, adding: “I’ve lived with her for so long and been through so much with her.

“I feel like I’ve been her guardian and while she’s living her life, I’ve been on watch.

“I tried to keep her authentic, tweaking her character to keep her within the parameters of what the public wanted her to be and what was truthful.

“And now I really miss her.”

In addition to losing the job they’ve loved for so long, Fletcher and Woodburne are also facing the end of their working relationship (pictured in the ’90s)

In what will be a gripping and emotional finale, fan favorites from the past return to Ramsay Street to celebrate with the locals of Erinsborough.

From the opening scene in 1985 to the final episode in 2022, the broadcast promises to have something for everyone, spanning generations and decades.

The Neighbors final will air on Thursday 28th July at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10Peach in Australia