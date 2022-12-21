Neighbour left presents after he died for girl, 2, next door to open every year until she is 16

After his death, a kind-hearted neighbor left 14 years’ worth of wrapped Christmas presents to a two-year-old girl next door.

Ken Watson, who was 87, lived near Owen and Caroline Williams for the last two years of his life and befriended their daughter Cadi.

When he died, they were surprised when his daughter Jenny delivered a sack full of presents for Cadi – one a year to open until she is 16.

The family was “overwhelmed” by his generosity and started a tradition of Cadi opening her “Ken Present” every Christmas Eve.

The first gift Cadi opened in 2018 was a book, Christmas Eve At The Mellops, by Tomi Ungerer.

In 2019 there was a stuffed goat, a train set spelled ‘Cadi’ was the gift of 2020 and last year she opened a giant Crayola coloring book.

All the presents are wrapped so that the family from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, has no idea what’s inside.

But Cadi, now six, is looking forward to opening Ken’s fifth gift on Saturday.

Owen keeps Ken’s kindness alive by sharing each gift online to encourage people to ‘£BeMoreKen’ and get to know their neighbors.

Owen, 44, a general manager of a social agency, from Barry, South Wales, said: ‘It was a rainy, windy night and I was getting Cadi ready for bed.

“There was a knock on the door and it was my neighbor’s daughter, Jenny, holding a large garbage bag.

“I thought it was nonsense to go out, but she said these are the gifts my dad got for Cadi.

“It was confusing, magical, ridiculous, and heartwarming. It knocked me off my feet, but in the best way possible.

“It was the feeling you get in your throat, when your brain is processing faster than your heart can handle.”

Ken told the family he would live to age 100, so he had bought enough presents for Cadi’s 16th birthday.

“I took the bag and started taking them out, and they just kept coming and there were 14 in total,” he said.

“They were all nicely wrapped in thin traditional paper, the kind your grandparents use. We were all blown away by it.

“Being the Twitter user that I am, I started tweeting about it and asking if my wife and I should open up now and repack them or have a lucky dip until 2032.”

On Twitter, 67,000 users voted and a whopping 68 percent said parents should take a lucky dip every year until Cadi turns 16.

“We couldn’t resist opening one that night because it had a small crack in it; it was a beautiful olive book called Christmas Eve in the Mellops,’ said Owen.

Owen added, “Ken was a former salvage diver, sailor, carpenter and baker.

“I remember him playing his accordion at night and sometimes I still think I can hear his ‘oompah’ music.

“The first time I met him was in September 2015. I wanted to give him a bottle and say hello.

“He was standing on top of a ladder at age 83, painting in blue overalls. The ladder was like a pogo stick, it was 20 feet high in the air.

“I looked at Lloyd who lives across the street and we both said ‘who cares?”‘

The family dog, Wci, pronounced Wookie, was one of Ken’s best friends and their bond started when he gave him a chocolate digestif, which she is not allowed to eat.

“The dog went wild like it had a magic pheromone,” Owen said. “She fell in love with him – she would destroy the plants in the garden where she would see him.”

Ken had no grandchildren of his own and adored Cadi as if she were his own granddaughter.

For her first birthday he gave her a giant cuddly lion named Elvis and then bought them for every child on the street for £20 each.

“I went to a nice local toy store called Giggles and I happened to mention to the owner that our neighbor bought Cadi one of the lions for her birthday,” Owen said.

She replied “was it Ken?” She then told me that he came in after seeing them in the shop window and decided to buy them for all the kids on the street. He was a Santa Claus figure.’

Ken also grew fond of Owen’s partner, Caroline, 38, an assistant director.

When Ken passed away from cancer in 2018, his neighbors were devastated.

Owen now hopes to inspire others to get to know their neighbors this Christmas.

He said: ‘We all have a neighbor, they live above, below and next to you.

“You never know what doors open by opening a door.”