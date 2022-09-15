Neighbour leaves ‘passive aggressive’ note on car in Redfern, Sydney

<!–

A motorist has received a ‘passive-aggressive’ note from a neighbor after they noticed their car had ‘cloudy headlights’.

A typed note was left on the windshield of a blue Toyota in Redfern, Sydney, on Thursday morning.

“Dear neighbor, I also had cloudy headlights,” it read.

“It wasn’t until I had them repaired that I realized how impaired my vision had been while driving.

“Having my headlights restored has made driving safer for my family, myself and other road users.”

The neighbor who left the note said they had ‘cloudy headlights’ that made it harder for them to see on the road

The note’s writer then suggested that the owner of the Toyota visit a mechanic and have their headlights repaired for $200.

A local resident of the area saw the bizarre note on his way to work.

“It shocked me that someone could be so passive-aggressive and attack their neighbors like that,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

A neighbor complained that the motorist had ‘cloudy headlights’ and suggested they visit a mechanic

“Some people should just mind their own business and focus on their own lives instead of meddling with others.”

Headlights can become foggy or yellow over time, affecting visibility for the driver and other road users.

While there are methods for motorists to clean their lights themselves, it is recommended that people take their vehicles to a mechanic.

A mechanic may consider a car undrivable if the high beams do not reach a certain distance.

While there is no specific fine for having foggy headlights, drivers can be fined $116 if they fail to meet NSW headlight standards.