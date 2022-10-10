Neighbour leaves nasty note on the doorstep after six-week holiday

<!–

An Australian traveler was left speechless after he came home to a rude note from a neighbor following a six-week holiday.

The note, typed and printed on a small piece of paper, detailed the neighbour’s dismay at the state of the front garden and its lack of ‘maintenance’.

‘Your garden is a disgrace! Shame on you. The previous owners kept it immaculate,’ the note said.

‘It devalues ​​the property and the values ​​of properties in the surrounding areas [sic].’

The five-line letter was shared with ‘The Bell Tower Times’ Facebook page and the caption read: ‘Coming back from a six week holiday to find sweet love letters.’

In the comments, the site’s moderator revealed the home is in Mandurah, Western Australia – an hour south of Perth.

The photo quickly caught the attention of more than 5,200 people and over 2,300 left a comment.

‘How did they know their neighbor wasn’t in the hospital or something, huh?? How rude,’ one person wrote.

“They think they’re so tough, but they wrote it so they couldn’t be (identified) with their handwriting,” added another.

“I’m reading this like a haiku for some reason,” joked a third, and another said: “Despite never doing that again, thanks.”

Another woman agreed, saying she ‘wouldn’t clean up in a hurry’ if she received the same note.