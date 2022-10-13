Neighbour 'installs TRAMPOLINE to talk to woman' in garden

Readers told the mother to be honest with her neighbor or just ignore her

She said the neighbor bought a trampoline after she raised her fence to 6 feet

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has claimed her overly friendly neighbor put a trampoline in her garden so she could see over their fence – which her family installed for privacy.

Sharing the story further Mums netsaid the anonymous mother that there had originally been a ‘low hedge’ separating her garden from her talkative neighbour’s.

But soon after, the family decided to install a 6-foot fence and told their neighbor it was because they were thinking of getting a dog.

The woman’s husband then planted bamboo near the fence, creating a barrier of about 8 feet between the two properties.

However, the woman said her neighbor has since been seen jumping on a trampoline to look over the fence – but only when her family is out in their garden.

A woman has claimed her overly friendly neighbor put a trampoline in her garden so she could see over their fence – which her family installed for privacy (stock image)

She said they had initially thought the trampoline was for her neighbour’s child, but ‘they don’t use it, she does’.

‘When I was out in the garden a few weeks ago, she jumped up over the top of the bamboo, laughing hysterically and shouting “look what I’ve had to resort to! hahaha!”, the post read.

‘I said something like “oh yeah haha ​​is that a trampoline for X?” and she said that originally it was but he wasn’t interested so she will use it for training instead.

‘So far all her exercises have coincided with us being out in the garden.’

The anonymous mum shared the story on Mumsnet on Tuesday, saying there had originally been a ‘low hedge’ separating her garden from her talkative neighbour’s garden.

The anonymous poster, believed to be from the UK, said that whenever she is out in the garden, her neighbor ‘appears over the bamboo laughing and shouting’.

Those in the comments were quick to share their disbelief, with some suggesting the woman spoke frankly with her neighbor about the uncomfortable situation.

Others said the mother should simply plug in headphones and ignore her.

One user said: ‘Use your words. Tell her straight out that when you are in your garden you are not looking for a conversation, that if you want one you will invite her over, and otherwise leave you alone.

Those in the comments were quick to share their disbelief, with some suggesting the woman spoke frankly with her neighbor about the uncomfortable situation

‘This is how we dealt with our annoying former neighbors who kept letting their child pester us.

“Of course they got the huff and said there was no need to be unfriendly, but as well as the huff, they got the point.”

Another agreed, saying: ‘With persistent people like this you have to be straight. It’s the only way to get through it.’

Another added: ‘Headphones every time you’re out in the garden and ignore her because you can’t hear her. She gives up.’

One commenter said their mother had dealt with a similar situation.

They said: ‘I think she might just be lonely, but it’s annoying when you’re trying to relax in the garden and instead have to deal with talking to a neighbour.’