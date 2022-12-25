Neighbors star Nicky Whelan is going to Australia for Christmas

Former Neighbors star Nicky Whelan is having a very Australian Christmas.

The LA-based star, 41, took to Instagram stories on Sunday to show she was celebrating the holidays with her family in Melbourne.

Nicky shared a video of herself sitting at the table preparing for a roast lunch.

Neighbors star Nicky Whelan, 41, (pictured) made a rare visit to her native Australia to spend Christmas with family

Elsewhere, she was shown sitting at the kitchen table eating dessert, which included pavlova with berries and biscuits.

Nicky, who arrived Down Under last week, recently shared a photo of herself posing with her family dog.

The actress cuddled the golden retriever as they sat in the backyard of her suburban family home.

The blonde played the famous role of Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

It comes after Nicky revealed why she’s always been so skinny on the podcast Cancel Me, Baby!

“My body often looked its best when I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted.

Although she admitted that she exercises and follows a healthy lifestyle, there are often times when her weight loss is all due to stress.

“I work out, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and I lose so much weight and no matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

She continued, “And when I’m at my worst internally, people will come up to me and say to me, ‘God, you look amazing. I’m like, “You have no idea what’s going on inside.”

Nicky then revealed that when she’s been happier and “curvier,” she’s gotten fewer compliments.

“Other times in my life when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve put on weight and I’m a little curvier, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things,” she said.