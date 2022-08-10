Neighbors star Matt Wilson reveals he is expecting his second child with wife Jessica

<!–

Neighbors actor Matt Wilson will soon be a father again.

The Australian actor, who played the handsome Aaron Brennan in the series, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

‘A new addition to our pension package. Boy or girl?’ He wrote.

The couple welcomed their first child, a little boy, last year, keeping the pregnancy a secret until they announced the baby’s birth.

The news clearly came as a shock to many of the couple’s friends and followers, with Survivor star Brooke Jowett writing: ‘Oh my gosh, whaaaaaat????’ to Jessica’s message.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, the couple had given little indication that they were expecting an addition to their family.

Matt is best known for playing Aaron Brennan in Neighbors since 2015.

In 2019, he and Jessica had also surprised fans by posting photos of the couple’s quiet wedding.

“Forever,” Matt wrote in the post, showing the newlyweds in Hawaiian-patterned outfits.

Matt starred at a historic moment during his time on the show – the first gay marriage on Australian TV.

The characters Aaron and David married on the show in 2018, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalized in Australia in 2017.

Magda Szubanski, an outspoken advocate for the gay, lesbian and transgender community, played the celebrant.