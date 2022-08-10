Neighbors star almost gave away his top secret performance as The Knight on The Masked Singer

<!–

Neighbors star Ryan Moloney has spoken of the moment when he nearly betrayed his top secret appearance on The Masked Singer.

The iconic soap star, 42, spoke to TV Reload host Ben Norris on Wednesday, with the pair talking about the time Ben asked him about the reality show.

Ben said he noticed Ryan stiffened for a moment after asking him about his latest reality show on the red carpet at The Logies earlier this year.

Neighbors star Ryan Moloney (pictured) revealed the moment he nearly gave away his top secret Masked Singer performance during a podcast interview with TV Reload this week.

“There was a look on your face when I asked about it and looked a little bit at the publicist who was near you,” Ben said.

Ryan admitted he was already locked up for the show at the time, but disagreed with giving it away.

“I went and shot it that next week,” Ryan said.

“There was a look on your face when I asked and kind of looked at the publicist who was near you,” Ben said of Ryan on the Logies red carpet

“I was already locked up,” Ryan added, chatting with the podcast host about his role as The Knight.

While Ryan admitted to lying about being locked up for the show, he said, “I think you may have read too much about the look.”

Ryan, who played beloved Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi on the soap from 1995 to 2022, added that his name was being thrown around for a number of different projects.

The star said he didn’t know he could pick the songs he played on the show — after getting Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

He said the next song would be Rick James’ “Super Freak.”

Ryan said he was disappointed to go out so early because he started performing on the show right away.

The star said he didn't know he could pick the songs he played on the show — after getting Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits."

“I really got into the mojo of it and really enjoy it,” he said. “One of the funniest comments was that it could be James Blunt,” he added.

Ryan said he was moving on with Neighbors and auditioning again because he looked further away.

‘Goods [also] build a new house and a new farm,” Ryan said.