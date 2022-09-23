Neighbor of woman found dismembered in suitcases says he saw BLOOD trail going from her door

The neighbor of a young woman who was found dismembered in her apartment said he would often hear her fight with her boyfriend and, on one occasion, see a trail of blood coming out of her door.

The unnamed woman’s body was found in two separate suitcases in her blood-stained apartment 6F in Linwood Park Apartments, an affordable residential building in East New York, Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old victim, who has yet to be identified, had filed a protection order against her estranged boyfriend before she was found dead, according to police. NY Daily News.

The neighbor, who did not give his name, said he had heard commotion from her apartment about a week ago and a trail of blood from her door.

“I just got home from work, I’m going upstairs, I see a whole blood trail, a lot of blood, just from her apartment to the front door,” he said.

“Downstairs they are arguing, fighting, and as soon as the police come they go back upstairs into her apartment and the police knock and knock and no one opens the door.”

“The police came here about six times and all six times the same.”

“Usually it’s at night when you hear things like this. I think it’s a normal thing that got out of hand one day.

The young woman was heard in the building weeks before her disappearance while arguing with ex-boyfriend – who is still at large.

He is now a person of interest in the investigation. Part of the protection order meant that he was not allowed to be in her apartment.

She hadn’t been seen for several weeks before neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the house on Wednesday.

One called the building’s supermarket to request a welfare check, leading to the grim discovery in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to sources, the supermarket arrived at the apartment and was met by the victim’s friend, who refused to let him in.

He then called the police — at which point the friend and another man were seen fleeing the building with a duffel bag, NY Daily News reported.

The superstar then returned to the empty apartment and found the suitcases filled with the victim’s body parts, as well as a meat cleaver in the bathroom.

Police are now frantically searching for the victim’s estranged boyfriend, as well as the man he was seen with.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com that although one person of interest has been identified, no one is in custody.

The apartment building contains 100 affordable housing units, but also houses recently released Rikers inmates.

Officials say “a large amount of blood” was found on the property.

“This neighborhood isn’t the best neighborhood to be honest, but this is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous,” neighbor Lindsey Vena told ABC7. “It scares me to be around here. I’m just sick.

‘This is scary. I live here with my family and it’s just kind of bad to know someone does something like that where you lay your head down at night,” she said.

Neighbor Kim Angeles told the Daily News: “The super found her body in suitcases.

“This is scary to deal with. My two children live here. We shouldn’t have to deal with this.’