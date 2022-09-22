Neighbor heard ‘commotion’ at murdered Georgia mom Debbie Collier’s house night before she vanished

Neighbors of a Georgia mother found naked clinging to a tree say they heard a “commotion” in their home the night before she went missing.

Debbie Collier, 59, was found dead on Sept. 11 in a small, steep ravine near a wooded area in Tallulah Falls, Georgia. Her body was charred and there were burns on her abdomen.

A neighbor has since revealed how they heard ‘screaming and fighting’ in the family home on the evening of September 10.

“There was a commotion in the house,” the neighbor revealed. ‘Someone comes to visit on the weekend’ [and] at night, and there is loud yelling and fighting,” they told the… New York Postadding that it was a younger woman.

The neighbor went on to say that they often heard screams from the house in the woods.

Steven (right) and his wife Debbie were married for 13 years. She was found dead, naked and charred in a ravine on September 11.

The couple slept in different bedrooms because Steven was known to snore loudly at night. He didn’t see his wife the day she disappeared

Police have said the disturbing statement Collier sent to her daughter may indicate that there was a violent kidnapping before she was found dead.

In the hours before her death, Collier had sent her daughter, Amanda Bearden, $2,385 on Venmo, along with a nerve-wracking final message.

“They won’t let me go, I love you, there’s a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door,” it said.

To add to the mystery, her husband Steven, 67, spoke to officers just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 after filing a missing persons report.

He revealed that he hadn’t seen Debbie since 9 p.m. the night before, Sept. 9, but her car was still in the driveway to their home when he left for work the next day.

A missing persons report in Athens-Clarke County said the couple, who had been married since 2013, slept in separate bedrooms because Steve was known to snore.

Debbie’s rented black Chrysler Pacifica was tracked down at the scene. Her body was then found in the wooded area of ​​the road

The report, seen by DailyMail.com, read: “He clarified that he and Deborrah sleep in separate bedrooms because of his snoring.”

The next morning, Steven woke up early and left the home in Athens, Georgia to go to work.

He didn’t remember seeing his wife, but said he still saw her rented SUV in the driveway – so he assumed she was still sleeping inside.

Police have classified Debbie’s death as murder, but have not released anything further, including the names of any suspects. The family also refuses to talk.

A “friend” of the Colliers told The Post, “There’s a reason we keep quiet.”

“I don’t understand why it’s taking so long,” someone added, referring to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “They’re slow here.”

Other neighbors described how the whole family was a hermit.

“When we got together for a cookout around here, they never joined. They did not come to meetings.

“As far as I know, they’ve been living here for a while,” the neighbor added.

Steven last saw his wife at 9pm the night before Debbie disappeared, as he went to sleep in his own bedroom

It’s unclear what happened early on Sept. 10, but the family involved reported her missing after a cryptic message to her daughter in the late afternoon.

Debbie Collier, 59, was found tragically dead on Sept. 11 in a wooded area in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, after being reported missing the day before.

Debbie had rented a black Chrysler Pacifica through Enterprise because her car had recently been in an accident.

At the time of her disappearance, she also had a bad back that prevented her from walking far, according to her daughter.

It’s unclear what happened early on September 10, but the alarm bells didn’t ring until later in the day when Debbie’s daughter received the cash amount, along with a bizarre, unusual text.

Debbie’s disappearance stunned her daughter and husband, as she “had never done anything like it” and she had no other relatives in the area she could have visited, documents say.

The mother was desperately sought and authorities began pinging the rented car to see if they could locate the vehicle via the SiriusXM satellite radio.

The next morning around 12:30 a.m., the rented SUV was located at GA 15 Northbound, near Victory Home Lane, Clarkesville – 60 miles north of her home in Athens.

When they came across the rented black Chrysler Pacifica, police noted that the vehicle was completely empty, with no remnants of Debbie’s clothing or any indication of where the car had traveled.

There was also nothing to determine that she was in the car with anyone else, or that she was alone.

Daughter Amanda Bearden, 36, (pictured) revealed she had received a sum of money from her mother alongside a creepy final message – prompting her to call the police and report her as a missing person

Police, accompanied by K-9s, approached the wooded area of ​​the road — and soon found the remains of a fire. Nearby, they found a red bag and blue tarpaulin burned by the brush.

As they approached the fire, they looked further down the sloping bank where he saw Debbie’s naked, burnt body.

She was lying on her back and clutching a small tree with her right hand, the police report said.

Bearden, who was “hysterical” at the scene, heard her screaming that the car parked on the road belonged to her mother.

She told police at the scene that her mother had no history of mental health problems — and denied that she had ever had suicidal tendencies.

Debbie, who married her husband Steve in 2013, worked for many years as a front office manager at Carriage House Realty in Athens.

The murder investigation is still ongoing.

Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin talks to Collier’s husband, Steven, seen here holding an umbrella, on September 11, 2022

Investigators and police cars seen where the body was found on September 11