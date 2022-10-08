Negative-yielding debt slides below $2tn as central banks lift rates

Negative bond yields are a thing of the past this year, following a series of large rate hikes by global central banks – everywhere, that is, except Japan.

Negative yields — which occur when bond prices soar so high that buyers who hold them to maturity are guaranteed to lose money — flooded much of the global debt market during the depths of the Covid crisis. Those sub-zero levels were the result of massive central bank stimulus programs, with the US Federal Reserve and several colleagues cutting interest rates and buying up large swaths of debt in an effort to halt pandemic-hit markets.

The total stock of negative-yielding bonds rose to an all-time high of more than $18 trillion at the end of 2020, according to a Bloomberg index of debt trading with sub-zero yields. But that pile has now dwindled to less than $2 trillion — all in Japan — after the eurozone and Switzerland ended their experiments with negative interest rates in an effort to tackle inflation.

“This is a stunning turnaround as negative-yielding bonds accounted for 40 percent of the government bond universe at the peak of the pandemic,” analysts at JPMorgan wrote this week.

In the UK, some short-term debt traded at slightly negative yields as late as June, despite the fact that the Bank of England has never set negative interest rates, according to the Wall Street bank. Sub-zero yields disappeared from the euro area in September, two months after the European Central Bank raised its benchmark rate to zero, JPMorgan added.

The almost complete disappearance of negative returns in markets where they have recently been commonplace underlines the speed of monetary policy shifts this year. It’s also the latest sign that the Bank of Japan is swimming against the global tide by keeping interest rates below zero and sticking to its policy of capping longer-term bond yields – so-called “yield curve control”.

The contrast with rapid increases in borrowing costs elsewhere has pushed the yen to its lowest level in 24 years, sparking speculation that the BoJ could be pressured to raise its yield cap.

“Sayonara for negative yields may be just months away as we have now brought forward the timing of the BoJ’s yield curve control adjustment” to the first quarter of 2023, JPMorgan said.