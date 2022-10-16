Negative football doesn’t work either! Steve Cooper still can’t get a tune out of his Forest side

<!–

Who wants to spend £150m on new players to see their team beat out almost every week?

It doesn’t matter if you lose 3-2 playing attacking football or try to exclude the opponent with 1-0. Nottingham Forest have tried both and it has brought in five points from ten games.

While Wolves weren’t spectacular, it reeked of Forest here. They defended deep in a 4-5-1 system and goalkeeper Dean Henderson was a waste of time early on.

Wolves, remember, started the day in the bottom three, but Forest approached it like they were playing against Manchester City.

MATCH FACTS AND REVIEWS WOLVEN (4-2-3-1): JOSE SA 7; Jonny 6, Kilman 6, Toti 4, Ait-Nouri 6.5 (Bueno 90); Moutinho 6 (B Traore 82), Neves 6.5; A Traoré 7 (Semedo 85), Nunes 6 (Hodge 90), Podence 6.5; Diego Costa 6 (Hwang 82). Scorer: Neves 56 (pen). Booked: Podence, Hodge. Administrator: Steve Davis6. NOTTINGHAM BUNCH (4-3-3): Henderson 6; Williams 6, Cook 6, McKenna 6.5, Toffolo 5.5 (Surridge 89); Yates 6, Freuler 6.5 (Awoniyi 84), Kouyate 6 (Mangala 70, 6); Johnson 5.5, Dennis 5.5 (Lingard 70, 6), Gibbs White 6. Booked: McKenna, Dennis. Administrator: Steve Cooper 5. Referee: Thomas Bramall 4.5. Attendance: 31,554.

They would have had a point if Brennan Johnson’s late penalty hadn’t been saved by Jose Sa, after Ruben Neves also gave Wolves the lead from the spot. Did they deserve it? Not really.

Forest’s new, negative setup means players like Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White don’t have a chance to show creativity.

Boss Steve Cooper, who signed a new three-year deal this month after he looked likely to be fired, has to solve the toughest puzzles.

Cooper tried to assimilate 22 players and initially stuck to his attacking principles. Forest promptly threw away leads to Fulham and Bournemouth, letting in six against City and four against Leicester. After his reprieve, Cooper then tried to lock the back door, drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa and losing 1-0 here.

Of course the Welshman wants his side to be stronger, but did Forest really pay £25million to Wolves for Gibbs-White, a brave, imaginative, attacking midfielder, to see him back with Matty Cash or beating Adama Traore?

Johnson played for Wales last month and terrified Belgium. Villa and Wolves had scored a total of nine goals before facing Forest. Why be so scared?

It’s hard enough learning to be a Premier League manager without constant turmoil. Forest has fired two senior recruiting team members and there are doubts about the position of chief executive Dane Murphy.

Cooper’s position is once again in jeopardy if they continue to lose, but he is a serious operator who takes a calm, thorough approach. It would help Forest if the people around him did the same.