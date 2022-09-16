Neesham declines NZ contract, Tickner and Allen handed deals
“I know the news of my decision to turn down a central contract today will be seen as a choice for money over representing my country,” Neesham wrote on an Instagram story. “I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, but since I was left out of the list, I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision, but I have decided to keep those commitments.” instead of going back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket.
“Playing for the [Blackcaps] It has been the greatest honor of my career and I remain committed to taking to the field with my compatriots in the near future, especially at top events in the world.”
Neesham has his name in the SA20 competition, which will be auctioned on September 19.
“Finn clearly has tremendous talent and potential,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. “He has shown that he is at the international level in his limited opportunities so far. In particular, his match-winning 96 against the West Indies on a difficult wicket in Barbados showed his class and maturity.”
Tickner played six ODIs and 11 T20Is, most recently against the Netherlands, and was part of the first touring squad for the Test series in England earlier this year.
“Blair has been in all three formats of Blackcaps for the past 12 months, which is a testament to his progress,” said Stead. “He is a bowler who is getting better and better and we are particularly impressed with his red ball development which has seen him in recent selections for the England and South Africa Tests. He knows the area, understands his role and bowls with good pace and aggression.”
New Zealand will designate their T20 World Cup roster on September 20. They are preparing for the tournament with a tri-series in Christchurch with Pakistan and Bangladesh from October 7-14. Their first match of the T20 World Cup is against host Australia at the SCG on October 22.