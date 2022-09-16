Neesham declines NZ contract, Tickner and Allen handed deals

Neesham was offered one of two vacant spots on the list following the departures of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, but turned it down as he had already committed to several T20 tournaments since his omission from the original list.

“I know the news of my decision to turn down a central contract today will be seen as a choice for money over representing my country,” Neesham wrote on an Instagram story. “I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, but since I was left out of the list, I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision, but I have decided to keep those commitments.” instead of going back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket.

“Playing for the [Blackcaps] It has been the greatest honor of my career and I remain committed to taking to the field with my compatriots in the near future, especially at top events in the world.”

Neesham has his name in the SA20 competition, which will be auctioned on September 19.

Tickner, the fast bowler, and lead-off hitter Allen filled the two vacant spots. Boult stepped down from his contract earlier this year to give him more time with his family and the opportunity to play T20 leagues around the world, while de Grandhomme retired from international cricket shortly after being in the BBL draw by Adelaide Strikers chosen.

The new additions have been seen in New Zealand’s limited-overs sides for the past few months. Allen is a highly regarded talent expected to be included for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has already made 334 runs with a strike rate of 169.54 in 13 T20I innings. He has also played eight ODIs, making a vital 96 on the West Indies tour last month and impressing when he returned to the team for the final game against Australia in Cairns.

“Finn clearly has tremendous talent and potential,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. “He has shown that he is at the international level in his limited opportunities so far. In particular, his match-winning 96 against the West Indies on a difficult wicket in Barbados showed his class and maturity.”

Tickner played six ODIs and 11 T20Is, most recently against the Netherlands, and was part of the first touring squad for the Test series in England earlier this year.

“Blair has been in all three formats of Blackcaps for the past 12 months, which is a testament to his progress,” said Stead. “He is a bowler who is getting better and better and we are particularly impressed with his red ball development which has seen him in recent selections for the England and South Africa Tests. He knows the area, understands his role and bowls with good pace and aggression.”