Needle found in a bag of Coles coleslaw by a woman who bought it in Claremont Quarter WA

A Perth mother says she accidentally bit into a rusty needle that was inside her bag of coleslaw from supermarket giant Coles.

Helen Patton, says she bought the $2 Boxing Day salad from Coles in the Claremont Quarter, after flying home from Melbourne that Monday.

In her first bite of salad, Mrs. Patton thought she had bitten into a tough stick of coleslaw, only to pull a large, rusty needle out of her mouth.

A mother claims she has bitten into a rusty needle (pictured) that was inside her bag of coleslaw she bought at Claremont Quarter Coles, Perth, on Boxing Day

Fortunately, the needle didn’t hurt her, telling 7News: “I didn’t chew on it, I didn’t cut myself, so I didn’t hurt myself, I was just surprised that it was there.”

Communications Director for the Food Safety Information Council, Lydia Buchtmann, told Daily Mail Australia that “these issues are very rare and we have a strong enforcement system to investigate these types of things.”

After Ms. Patton contacted the Claremont Quarter store after the find, a Coles customer service representative got back to her the next day.

“We are very concerned to hear this and would like to extend our apologies,” the representative told Ms Patton.

“Please note that this incident will be referred to the police for investigation.”

Ms Patten is now urging the store to consider recalling the product.

“Someone could have gone through his mouth, he could have swallowed and I think it has quite a lethal potential,” he told 7News.

The ACCC states on its website that “if a product is a safety risk or does not meet a mandatory standard or product ban, the seller may be required to recall it.”

Coles told Ms Patton that he would refer the incident involving his coleslaw (pictured) to police for investigation, four years after the 2018 strawberry needle contamination saga.

The incident bears similarities to the September 2018 strawberry needle incident, when 186 baskets of strawberries grown in Queensland and Western Australia were found to have needles in them.

A man has been hospitalized after biting into a contaminated strawberry, sparking a health crisis across Tasmania with stores in Australia and New Zealand pulling strawberries from shelves.

In November of that year, a 50-year-old farm supervisor was indicted on seven counts of contaminating goods, all related to one of the initial contamination cases.

However, all charges were dropped in 2021 and the prosecution believed the charges were unlikely to stand.

“We take product contamination seriously and are working directly with police who are now investigating this incident,” a Coles spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

They also say that there have been no further reports of contamination beyond this incident, items of this type are not allowed on the site, and metal was detected in sealed packages of the product prior to leaving the site.