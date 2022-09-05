Need for stability is behind Japanese investment spree, says US ambassador

The war in Ukraine, Covid-19 and the rise of China will force multinational companies to embrace a new version of globalization, with cost-cutting second to a “predictability premium,” the US ambassador to Japan has said.

In an interview seven months after his arrival in Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel said the recent upheaval in the supply chain and the unpredictability of regulation in Beijing had exposed the dangers of over-reliance on China, prompting Japanese companies to enter the US. to invest.

A deluge of billions of dollars in two-month U.S. investment pledges by some of Japan’s largest companies, including Toyota, Panasonic and Honda, was just the beginning, said Emanuel, a former chief of staff to Barack Obama who has close ties to the United States. US chairman Joe Biden.

“You really have another iteration of globalization emerging,” he said. “The past 20 years have been organized around cost and efficiency. That is weighed against or replaced by stability and durability.”

The ambassador, who has taken an unusually hands-on approach to attracting Japanese investment to the US, said his vision of the new economic landscape was shaped by exchanges with more than a hundred chief executives at companies including Honda, Takeda, NEC , Nissan and Hitachi.

Companies were faced with historic uncertainty about market growth, inflation and competitive conditions, Emanuel said.

“We all know the term ‘risk premium’, well, there is a predictability premium. . . business people and governments; that’s all they’re talking about,” he said.

The Biden administration is offering generous incentives to attract multinational corporations to build supply chains for chips, batteries and other key technologies in the US to eliminate dependence on China.

A critical pillar of that U.S. strategy is the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s flagship climate, tax and health care plan, which offers tax credits of up to $7,500 for electric vehicles assembled in North America.

Emanuel said the Chips and Science Act, a bill passed last month intended to boost the reshoring and growth of a domestic semiconductor industry, was another key element in U.S. plans to attract stabilizing investment around strategic technology.

The US this week threatened China’s access to high-end processors from Nvidia, telling the chipmaker it would need special licenses to sell the products to Chinese customers.

The Nvidia case illustrates the speed at which some form of economic decoupling between the US and China is being imposed on the market.

Emanuel said delegations of top US politicians will visit Japan in the coming months to explain the full implications of the chips law to chief executives in Japan’s semiconductor manufacturing chain.

While companies were still drawn to the growth opportunities in China, Emanuel also said they were moving quickly to reduce risks in supply chains. “Do multinationals want access to the Chinese market? Yes. Do they want to depend on Chinese sourcing? No chance,” he said.