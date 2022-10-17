Nedd Brockman: 8,000 calorie diet tradie who ran 100km a day across Australia to raise $1.3million

A traditionalist who ran across the country in 47 days finished his extraordinary trip at Bondi Beach on Monday afternoon – helped along by his 8,000-calorie-a-day diet.

Nedd Brockmann left Perth’s Cottlesloe Beach for Sydney on September 1 and has run an astonishing 100 kilometers a day since to cover the 4,000 kilometers to Bondi.

Brockmann, 23, is also on track to raise about $1.3 million for the homelessness charity We Mobilize.

The run he does every day burns about 8,000 calories, according to his Instagram account.

So he replaced it with ‘a pile of toasted sangas, Blue Dinosaur bars, pervo pies, fruit, Weet-bix and at night have a delicious hot meal thanks to the legends @thestfoodco’.

Nedd Brockmann (right) is pictured on his 4,000 kilometer run across Australia from Perth to Sydney

The electrician also likes Sour Patch Kids and Krispy Kreme donuts to help fuel a run that has made headlines not only in Australia but internationally.

However, Brockmann’s journey was far from problem-free.

He had several injuries on the cross-country trip, including severe tendinitis – inflammation of a tendon – in his shins, massive blisters and maggots in his toes.

But still the mulleted athlete continued, mind and body firmly set on the finish line in Bondi.

Amazingly, the Forbes man in NSW’s central west only started running in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

With the finish line almost in place, Brockmann said on Instagram Monday morning that he was looking forward to finishing.

‘The clouds are out. The birds are chirping, the cars are on the road and we’re coming home,’ he said in a video.

‘We’re coming home baby, donate if you haven’t already. It’s the last f***ing day.’

Nedd Brockmann is pictured taking a break from his extraordinary 4,000 runs across Australia

Brockmann’s parents, Kylie and Ian Brockmann, girlfriend Jemma Griffin, friend and photographer Bradley Farley and a physiotherapist and sponsor have accompanied him.

Speaking on 2GB Radio on Monday morning, his mother said nothing could stop him from finishing his race.

“He will be in the hospital before he stops,” she said.

‘There have been some extremely grueling and heartbreaking times, but Ned’s energy is what feeds us.

‘He will be quite pumped on the energy that will be around (when he crosses the finish line).’

A large crowd was at the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club on Monday afternoon to cheer him on to the finish line.

Along the way, Brockmann received a large number of messages of support, including from his favorite NRL team, the Parramatta Eels, and UFC star Israel Adesanya.

“My team has informed me that you are planning to run from Perth to Bondi Beach,” Adesanya said in his video clip.

‘Now, I don’t know how far it is, because even flying from Sydney to Perth is a long time, so for you to run from Perth to Bondi Beach, that’s crazy.

‘It’s crazy and I respect what you’re doing it for, which is to raise awareness about homelessness and it’s an epidemic that people don’t even talk about.’

Engage, the UFC star’s fight gear brand, released a clip of a visibly emotional Brockmann looking at the message on his phone.

In the clip, the ultra-runner struggles to fight back tears as Adesanya talks about being surprised by the number of homeless people in Australia and praises him for putting his body through ‘exhausting pain’ for a good cause.

‘My last time in Adelaide I remember seeing a lot of natives in the country who were just homeless and it was crazy to me. It was insane, he said.

‘You doing this, putting your body through grueling, excruciating pain and pressure commands my respect. And I respect you for that, I appreciate you. Go on brother, let’s go.’