Nectar Sleep’s bestselling Hit The Hay duvet is reduced by more than $50 in Labor Day sales

If your night’s sleep is being ruined because you wake up overheated or even too cold, it may be time to look for a new duvet.

Sleep experts at Nectar, the manufacturers of one of the most popular mattresses in the world, now offer a duvet with Climasmart microfibre technology.

This means that the duvet actively regulates your body temperature, cooling it in summer and warming it in winter. And it’s Labor Day, Nectar is having a huge sale, meaning every size is reduced, and prices start at $79 for a year-round comforter.

With breathable cotton and temperature-sensitive, lightweight filling, this duvet will keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. Available in sizes Twin to California King, there are big savings to be had in the Labor Day sale Store

Climasmart can mean the end of fights in bed between partners whose body temperature differs. By sensing the temperature of anyone sleeping below it, it reacts accordingly to diffused heat or feels extra cozy and that means no more fighting over central heating, air conditioning or opening windows.

Even better for your storage problems and the environment is that you only need one duvet all year round. Grab it while the sale are on and even the largest California King size is a steal at $105, down $169.

Made from cotton, it’s extremely breathable so you never wake up to a hot and sweaty mess.

Sleep well all year round: the Nectar duvet has Climasmart technology that regulates the temperature and the seams of the boxes so that it does not clump or tangle

Speaking of junk, if you’re tossing or turning or sleeping at night with someone who does, you may be familiar with duvet covers that end up in a tangled bundle. This may now end because the comforter uses box stitching, which distributes the microfiber filling evenly.

Because of these stitching and piped edges, there is no need for a duvet cover. The whole can be washed, tumble dried and put back on the bed within a few hours.

Unlike feathers or non-stitched microfibres, this duvet does not need to be shaken out to remove clumps. An even duvet means a better night’s sleep, and the average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the Nectar website is further proof that this duvet is a breakthrough in getting a comfortable night’s sleep.

The average rating for the Nectar Hit the Hay duvet is 4.9 out of 5, making the Labor Day sale even more bang for your buck

“Getting into bed has never felt so good,” praised one impressed shopper. “The duvet is insanely comfortable.”

Another added: ‘I like the way it looks and feels. Especially when I make my bed every morning, it just looks so premium and pleasing to the eye. I couldn’t ask for anything more.’

The sale lasts only for Labor Day, so be sure to check out the Nectar website bargain now for a good night’s sleep.

While you’re there, you can also get great deals on the iconic Nectar mattress or a duvet cover set if you want to add some softness to a non-Nectar duvet.

This premium memory foam mattress hugs your body and keeps you cool. And it’s never been more affordable. Available in sizes Twin to California King, all sizes are reduced in size and come with a free accessory pack that includes sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. There’s even a 365-day free trial and you can return it if you’re not comfortable with it. Store