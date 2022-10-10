Nebraska senator faces questions, protests at U of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska US Senator Ben Sasse faced sharp questions and loud protests Monday during his first visit to the University of Florida as the school’s only finalist for the presidency.

Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate term, has been criticized by some at the Gainesville, Florida school for his stance on same-sex marriage and other LBGTQ issues. Others question his qualifications to run such a sprawling school of more than 50,000 students.

The individual meetings on Monday were with students, faculty and staff on campus. During those sessions, Gainesville Sun about 1,000 people shouting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ben Sasse must go” gathered and disrupted at least one of the meetings.

“Sasse doesn’t really believe in equality based on sexual orientation,” said Nathan Knorst, a senior at the university. “So, how can he adequately represent the student body and faculty and core values ​​of UF of diversity, equity and inclusion?”

Sasse, 50, was previously president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, with just over 1,600 students. He said at a meeting Monday, when asked whether he is against same-sex marriage, that it is national law as determined by the US Supreme Court and that his goal is to create a “place of respect and inclusion for all Gators.” creating the Southeastern Conference school’s sports mascot.

“I’ve had political positions and policy positions that represent the positions of Nebraskans. It’s a very different job to be the president of UF,” Sasse said, according to the Sun. “It is the job of the president of UF to celebrate what is happening in this community, and to be a storyteller and source of information and marketer for it.”

Sasse also said he believes in human causes for climate change, but has not always supported federal efforts to address it.

Organizations that staged Monday’s protest include UF College Democrats, Young Democratic Socialists and Graduate Assistants United, the paper reported.

Some students were concerned about the secret selection process used in selecting Sasse. A new Florida law allows universities to conduct much of the process outside of the state’s public assemblies and public records laws.

RJ Della Salle, a freshman at UF, said the closed system “makes me feel like my voice doesn’t matter.”

Sasse, who has also been a rare GOP critic of former President Donald Trump, said the students have every right to protest.

“Of course I wish they didn’t have the position they have, but I’m a big believer in people’s right to protest and exercise their freedom of expression,” he said.

Sasse, who was due to resign from the Senate to take the position, was nominated by a search committee for the school’s presidency. He has yet to be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by the state board of governors.

PART: