Nebraska fisherman hooks 90 MILLION year old ‘bulldog fish’ fossil during competition

A fisherman hooked on something he didn’t expect: a prehistoric fossil of a ‘bulldog fish’.

Andy Moore made the discovery earlier this month while participating in a fishing competition in Nebraska. When he brought his kayak to free his line, at first he thought it was a skeleton from something that had recently died – so he just returned to his tournament.

Moore, who was not having the best day when his hook caught on what he thought was a rock, told… KETV“I have a friend who DMs me, a couple, who says, ‘Dude, did you know this is a 90 million year old fossil?”‘

Fisherman Andy Moore made the prehistoric discovery of a “bulldog fish” fossil earlier this month while participating in a fishing competition in Nebraska.

Moore contacted the Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors the riverbed. They asked for a photo to be sent to a retired geologist who is licensed to excavate it.

“Five minutes later I get a call, yes, he wants it,” Moore told the local news station.

Luckily the photo had a GPS point from where the photo was taken and they went back together.

“He’ll jump out of the boat,” Moore said. “And he’s like, ‘oh my god,'” Moore adds.

These extinct fish are officially called Xiphactinus audax and lived during the late Cretaceous. They can grow quite large, up to 20 feet tall

It turns out to be a 90-million-year-old fish nicknamed “bulldog fish.”

These extinct fish are officially called Xiphactinus audax and lived during the late Cretaceous. The large predatory fish can grow up to 6 meters in length and their fossils have been previously discovered with the remains of undigested prey in their stomachs.

“Please dude, here’s this rock that you have to present to this geologist, which has to be put on display for everyone in the world to enjoy and look at for educational purposes,” Moore says.

The fossil will be dried and put on display at the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center in Crofton, Nebraska.

A complete, framed ‘bulldog fish’ fossil cost $125,000 to $175,000 Sotheby’s but eventually sold in November 2020 for $107,100.

“That’s the great thing about the whole story, that a real fisherman caught a prehistoric fish,” Moore says.