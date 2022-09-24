Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans to sue UEFA over ‘terrifying scenes’ at Champions League final

Almost 2,000 Liverpool fans are to sue UEFA over their organization of the Champions League final.

The match between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes following disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA initially blaming ‘security issues’ for the disruption.

1,700 fans claim they were injured or left with psychological trauma outside the Stade de France in Paris with images from the night showing shocking scenes outside the ground.

According to BBClaw firm Binghams has joined forces with global law firm Pogust Goodhead in a lawsuit for 1,450 clients alleging negligence.

Gerard Long, of Binghams, said: ‘As a lifelong Liverpool fan I was absolutely horrified to hear how events unfolded at what should have been the highlight of the football season.

‘Not only other fans, but my friends, family and clients who were present that day have spoken of the terrifying scenes that surrounded the Stade de France before and even after the game.’

Liverpool fans are suing UEFA over their treatment at the Champions League final in May

Many fans were ‘injured or left with psychological trauma’ outside the Stade de France in Paris

The governing body, run by Aleksander Ceferin, blamed the chaos on late arrivals from fans

Lawyers have said they will sue for breach of contract in ticketing and negligence over a duty of care owed to supporters who were physically and mentally injured.

It was recently reported that UEFA’s statement blaming “late” arriving Liverpool fans for the delay to the Champions League final was prepared days before the match even took place.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed his father is considering not traveling to the World Cup after being caught up in the chaos.

Several Liverpool fans tried to show the police their tickets to get into the ground quickly

Chaotic scenes were shown in the French capital with some younger fans reduced to tears

The game was delayed for 35 minutes as scenes outside the ground disrupted proceedings

At the end of the match, UEFA secondly issued a statement blaming “thousands of fans” in the Liverpool end for “fake tickets” for the kick-off delay.

The Guardian also reports that Liverpool supporters had been directed to a ticket control point using an alternative route that had been a known danger for the past six years.

This involved fans being routed through a narrow underpass under the motorway, risking being crushed both there and at the level crossing, which had also been closed for extended periods.

Sportsmail has approached UEFA for comment.