Nearly one in three US Navy warships will be AI-powered ‘ghost ships’ by 2045

The US Navy plans to deploy 150 artificial intelligence-powered “ghost ships” across the seven seas by 2045, meaning one in three of its warships will be an unmanned robotic warship.

These AI-powered ships will be smaller and cheaper to run because they don’t require life support systems and can be remotely controlled, and the technology could be the answer to the Army’s recruiting nightmare — the Navy is at 89 percent of its target. for the fiscal year ending in September.

The expansion was announced in the ‘Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan 2022’ report stating that the military branch is expanding its fleet to ensure it controls most seas and can compete with the opposition, especially China.

The development also includes more than 350 manned ships and about 3,000 aircraft, a dramatic increase from the only 75 new ships added to the regime over the past two decades. The Navy currently operates 300 warships.

The Navy is finally moving forward with its plans to unleash a fleet of robotic warships. Here’s the Ranger unmanned surface ship departing from Pearl Harbor

The shortage of recruits is considered the worst since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, and some attribute it to the ‘awakened’ culture.

Traditional masculinity is now frowned upon, but it used to be the driving force behind motivating young Americans to volunteer for their country.

Most of those who join the ranks are from Southern states, but as Jeff Groom writes in Spectators World, seeing ‘connected statues being demolished and military bases renamed, endless media and elitist demonization of your culture as racist and deplorable and backward, and military and civilian leadership that thinks diversity and inclusion (i.e. fewer white men) is the best since it’s sliced ​​bread. Would you volunteer? Identity politics works both ways.’

However, the Navy hopes that the rise of the robotic warships will fill the gaps left by the missing sailors.

The Navy’s pursuit of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) has slowed in recent years amid Congressional skepticism about the new technology, according to USNI News.

The ships will be smaller and less expensive to operate, as they will not require human survival equipment or shelter for sailors. Pictured is Sea Hunter sitting at the pier at California Naval Base San Diego

The 2045 plan also states that the military branch will expand its fleet to ensure it controls most seas and can compete with opposition, especially China. Pictured is the Range and Nomad near the Channel Islands

Legislators wanted to see more testing of the robot ships and stuck with the idea that the Navy must first understand how to operate them properly.

And this has put the navy and the other branches behind China and Russia who incorporated the technology into their arsenals years earlier.

For example, Russia has begun testing a 45-foot-long unmanned torpedo ship, which, according to TASS’s new bureau, will be designed to autonomously detect and eliminate enemy submarines.

And China completed tests for its 200-ton unmanned battleship in January.

The US Navy’s ghost ships will feature surface and underground platforms that will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The ships are packed with sensors to ‘see’ incoming enemies and obstacles as it navigates autonomously over the water.

The Navy has been working on robotic warships for years, as the military branch announced in 2020 that it is designing a system for its unmanned robotic warships that will communicate like human sailors, allowing the craft to navigate waterways safely.

The goal is to enable human bridge crews to converse with robotic ships using normal speech over the global radio system used for ship-to-ship communications.

The naval vessels would be designed to understand safe radio transmissions, incorporate their meaning into their world model, develop appropriate maneuver plans and respond to the radio via speech.

The US Navy’s ghost ships will feature surface and underground platforms that will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Pictured is Sea Hawk (front) and Sea Hunter (back) cruising through waters in the Pacific Ocean

It was also revealed last year that the military branch was developing a robotic submarine controlled by artificial intelligence that can kill without human control or input.

The project is led by the Office of Naval Research and has been described as an “autonomous submarine weapons system,” according to a report by New Scientist.

Details of the killer submarine were made available as part of the 2020 budget documents, which also showed it was named CLAWS by the US Navy.

Very few details about the “top secret” project have been revealed, other than that it will use sensors and algorithms to perform complex missions of its own.

CLAWS is expected to be installed on the new Orca-class robotic submarines that have 12 torpedo tubes and are being developed by Boeing for the Navy.

The most recent news, however, is the end of the Pentagon’s Ghost Fleet Overlord program in January this year.

This initiative, launched in 2018, aims to accelerate the adoption of unmanned and autonomous systems by the navy.

Now, the four robotic warships developed and trained over the past four years will be added to the Navy’s fleet, including one dubbed “Nomad.”