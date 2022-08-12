Nearly 70% of Premier League footballers are being abused on Twitter according to AI used to search millions of tweets

Getting emotional about football online should not lead to abuse of individual players. Credit: Prostock studio/Shutterstock



As the new Premier League football season kicks off, a few things are certain. There will be goals, drama and excitement, and unfortunately players will be subjected to despicable abuse on social media.

My colleagues at the Alan Turing Institute and I published one reportcommissioned by ofcom, in which we found that seven out of ten Premier League footballers are abused on Twitter. One in 14 is abused every day.

These are grim stats, with huge implications for player wellbeing. Other analyzes have revealed a high percentage of online abuse, particularly racist abuseof footballers who have largely disappeared undisputed by football associations. Mental health is increasingly becoming a concern in footballand there is enough evidence that online abuse can lead to a range of mental health problems, from depression to suicidal thoughts.

Our report is one of the first to use artificial intelligence (AI) to systematically detect and track online abuse of football players on a large scale. This is nearly impossible to do manually due to the sheer size and complexity of social media.

We focused our analysis on Twitter because it’s widely used by footballers and fans, and it makes its data freely available to researchers. In total, we collected 2.3 million tweets that mentioned or responded directly to tweets from 618 Premier League footballers in the first half of the 2021-2022 season.

At the heart of our analysis is a new machine learning model developed by the Turing’s online security team as part of our Online Harms Observatory. This model can automatically judge whether or not a tweet is offensive by analyzing its language.

To provide a benchmark for our AI model and a more in-depth analysis of tweet content, we also hand-labeled 3,000 tweets and categorized them as positive, neutral, critical, or offensive. Critical tweets were tweets that criticized a player’s actions on or off the pitch, but not in a way that could be considered offensive.

We recognize that categorizing tweets this way is subjective to some extentbut we tried to reduce human bias as much as possible by consistently applying the same definitions and guidelines to all tweets.

What have we found?

Of the 3,000 tweets we hand-labeled, the majority (57%) were positive. Tweets routinely expressed admiration, praise and support for the players, often using emojis, exclamation marks and other indicators of intense positive emotion. A smaller proportion of tweets were labeled as critical (12.5%), neutral (27%) or offensive (3.5%).

Our machine learning model, applied to all 2.3 million tweets, found that 2.6% contained abuse. This may sound like a low percentage, but it represents nearly 60,000 abusive tweets in just five months.

Abuse is rife with 68% of players receiving at least one abusive tweet during this period. But players have very different experiences online: only 12 players got half of all the abuse. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford received the most offensive tweets.

Abuse also varied greatly over the season, peaking after major events. For example, the number of offensive tweets increased on August 27, 2021, when Manchester United re-sign Cristiano Ronaldoand November 7, 2021, when Harry Maguire sent a tweet apologize after Manchester United lost to Manchester City.

We found that approximately 8.5% of abusive tweets (0.2% of all tweets) attacked players’ identities by referencing a protected characteristic such as religion, race, gender, or sexuality. This is a surprisingly low percentage given the concerns about racial abuse of footballers online. But we only looked at identity attacks using keywords (while having a full AI solution to identify abuse), not specifically the experiences of non-white players.

Be a good fan online

Tackling online abuse is not an easy task – finding and categorizing abuse is technically difficult and raises fundamental questions about free speech and privacy. But we must not let abuse go unchallenged.

Some social media platforms, including Twitter, are already taking steps to improve their trust and security processes, but more can be done. This may include amplifying and promoting content that is not offensive; providing additional, practical support and advice to players (and others) who receive large amounts of abuse; and make greater use of well-managed machine learning tools to automatically detect and take action. Ultimately, platforms should bear most of the responsibility for cleaning up their services.

In general, offensive content is underreported. Ofcom surveyed the public about their experiences of players targeted online, showing that more than a quarter of teens and adults who go online (27%) saw abuse against a football player last season. Of those who encountered abuse, more than half (51%) said they found the content extremely offensive and about 30% took no action.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with being emotional about football and expressing how you feel online, but we should all be careful not to cross the line of being abusive and intimidating. And if you see someone else being abusive, be proactive. Report it and show that this content has no place in football (or anywhere else). Football is a wonderful game and we can all help keep it that way.

