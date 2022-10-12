Nearly 500 dead whales lie along New Zealand beach after 'heart-breaking' mass stranding 

Advertising

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Almost 500 whales have died after a ‘heartbreaking’ mass stranding on two remote beaches in New Zealand.

None of the 477 stranded whales could be refloated, and all either died naturally or were euthanized, said Daren Grover, the executive director of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group that helps save whales.

The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand’s main islands.

A string of dead pilot whales lie along the beach at Tupuangi Beach, Chatham Islands, in New Zealand’s Chatham Archipelago

None of the 477 stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a ‘heartbreaking’ loss

The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand’s main islands

The Department of Conservation said 232 whales stranded on Friday at Tupuangi Beach and another 245 at Waihere Bay on Monday.

The deaths come two weeks after around 200 pilot whales died in Australia after stranding themselves on a remote Tasmanian beach.

“These events are tough, challenging situations,” the Ministry of Conservation wrote in a Facebook post. “Although they are natural occurrences, they are still sad and difficult for those who help.”

Grover said the remote location and the presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they could not mobilize volunteers to try to float the whales back, as they have done in previous stranding events.

“We don’t actively float whales in the Chatham Islands because of the risk of shark attacks on people and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the best option,” said Dave Lundquist, a marine technical advisor for the conservation department.

The Department of Conservation said 232 whales beached themselves on Friday at Tupuangi Beach and another 245 at Waihere Bay on Monday

The deaths come two weeks after around 200 pilot whales died in Australia after stranding themselves on a remote Tasmanian beach

Grover said the remote location and the presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they could not mobilize volunteers to try to refloat the whales, as they have done in previous stranding events

Mass strandings of pilot whales are fairly common in New Zealand, especially during the summer months.

Scientists don’t know exactly what causes the whales to beach, although it appears that their localization systems may be confused by gently sloping sandy beaches.

Grover said there is a lot of food for the whales around the Chatham Islands, and as they swim closer to land, they would quickly find themselves going from very deep to shallow water.

“They rely on their echolocation, and yet it doesn’t tell them they’re running out of water,” Grover said. ‘They come closer and closer to the shore and become disoriented. The tide can then fall away from them and before they know it they are stranded on the beach.’

Mass strandings of pilot whales are fairly common in New Zealand, especially during the summer months

Scientists don’t know exactly what causes the whales to beach, although it appears their localization systems may be confused by gently sloping sandy beaches

Because of the remoteness of the beaches, the whale carcasses will not be buried or towed out to sea, as is often the case, but will instead be left to decompose, Grover said.

“Nature is a great recycler and all the energy stored in the body of all the whales will be returned to nature quite quickly,” he said.

In 2017, more than 600 pilot whales washed up on the South Island at Farewell Spit, where more than 350 died.

In 1918, about 1,000 pilot whales were stranded on the Chatham Islands, the largest whale stranding ever recorded.