In what is considered one of the largest canine rescue efforts in the US, nearly 4,000 beagles are seeking eternal homes after being rescued from a Virginia facility bred to be sold to drug experimentation labs.

Volunteers from animal rescue organizations began moving the first batch of dogs late last month, the US Humane Sociality reported. On Tuesday, just over half of that had been removed, the non-profit association reports on its website.

“I was able to bring out the very first puppy and you get it. To know what these dogs were destined for and where they are going now is indescribable,” said Kitty Block, president and chief executive of the US Humane Society. .

Shelters from Illinois to Pennsylvania have started receiving the dogs to give them medical exams, vaccinations and other treatments before they are ready for adoption.

“It’s going to take 60 days to get all these animals out, and we’re working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to eventually get these dogs into ever-loving homes,” Block told Reuters.

The plan to remove the dogs took off when the federal government filed a civil lawsuit in May against Envigo RMS, which owns and operates the Cumberland, Virginia facility, which breeds beagles for medical research.

According to court documents, the US Department of Justice claimed that the animal welfare law had been violated at the facility.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Audra Houghton, director of the Humane Society’s Animal Rescue Team. “I don’t think there is anyone on our team who has seen 4,000 dogs in one location at a time in their entire career.”

Federal officials accused Envigo of a series of animal welfare violations at the facility — including dogs not being given adequate food, inadequate medical care, housing in filthy conditions and some being euthanized without anesthesia. A US Department of Agriculture inspection report found that more than 300 puppy deaths were attributed to “unknown causes” between January and July last year — with the facility not taking additional steps to investigate the deaths or similar losses in the future.

In June, parent company Inotiv Inc. that it would close the facility. In July, Envigo reached a settlement with the government, without paying any fines.

“It was recognized that the Cumberland facility needed improvements and investment,” said Robert Leasure, Jr., chief executive officer of Inotiv, in a statement released Wednesday to US TODAY. “Our work and the work of our customers is essential to saving lives. Without critical efforts in drug discovery and development, millions of people around the world would continue their lives without any hope of treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases. Our Summit Our priority remains to ensure good animal welfare and regulatory compliance across all our facilities.”

The Humane Society does not adopt animals directly to the public.

On its website, the nonprofit wrote its shelter and rescue partners’ plan to place the dogs in foster and adoptive homes.

“As these dogs prepare for the next phase of their new lives, our work is far from over,” the nonprofit posted on its Facebook page. “Please hurry with a donation to transfer the rest of these dogs and give more animals a better life.”

For more information visit For more information visit www.humanesociety.org/beaglerescue where the names of shelter and rescue partners assisting with the placement will be listed once confirmed.

