Nearly 30 migrants flee plane at Barcelona airport after female passenger sparks emergency landing

by Jacky
Almost 30 migrants flee plane at Barcelona airport after female passenger caused emergency landing by pretending to give birth on flight from Morocco

  • Twenty-seven passengers fled from a plane at Barcelona’s El Prat airport this morning
  • Woman pretended to be in labor so plane would make an emergency landing
  • The plane was en route from the Moroccan city of Casablanca to Istanbul

By Natalia Penza for Mailonline

published: 12:30 p.m., December 7, 2022 | Updated: 12:40, Dec 7, 2022

Nearly 30 migrants fled a plane at Barcelona’s El Prat airport after a woman on board forced it to crash land by pretending to go into labour.

The drama occurred around 4:30 am this morning after the plane made its unscheduled stop en route from the Moroccan city of Casablanca to Istanbul in Turkey.

Twenty-seven passengers escaped from the plane as she was being led away.

At last count, 14 had been located and arrested, including the unnamed woman who claimed her waters had ruptured after a doctor examined her and found no evidence she was pregnant.

Nearly 30 migrants fled a plane at Barcelona’s El Prat airport after a woman on board forced it to crash land by pretending to go into labour. Pictured: File image of an airplane landing at El Prat International Airport in Barcelona, ​​Spain

Five of them reportedly agreed to voluntarily return to the plane.

The company operating flight PC652 has been identified as Pegasus Airlines.

The incident is a repeat of last November, when more than 20 passengers fled a plane from Casablanca to Istanbul after it crash-landed at Majorca’s Palma airport after a Moroccan on board simulated a diabetic coma.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow…

