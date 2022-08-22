Nearly 3/4 of Americans think the US is headed in the WRONG direction under Biden

Nearly three-quarters of Americans think the United States is headed in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden, according to another poor poll for the president ahead of the midterm elections.

Despite struggling with low favorable reviews for much of his first term, Biden’s popularity has suffered a deep decline in recent months amid growing pessimism about the economy.

Now, a whopping 74 percent of Americans say the country is on the wrong track, while just 21 percent think the nation is moving in the right direction, according to a new study. questionnaire from NBC News.

It found that more than half of respondents — 58 percent — are “more concerned that America’s best years may already be behind us,” while just 35 percent think the best years are yet to come.

One of their biggest concerns, according to the poll, was the economy — 68 percent of respondents believe the United States is already in recession, despite Biden’s statements that the economy is recovering after the country’s inflation peaked in June. point in 40 years.

Overall, the poll shows that 55 percent of Americans now disapprove of the work the president does, while only 42 percent approve of it.

That’s bad news for the president, as he wants to bolster his base to vote for a Democrat-controlled Congress in November.

The economy remained a major concern for the 1,000 Americans surveyed by NBC News from August 12-16.

Over the past few months, inflation has consistently overshadowed the healthy unemployment rate of 3.6 percent as a focal point for Americans, who face particularly sharp spikes in gasoline and food prices.

The average cost of consumer goods rose to 8.5 percent in July, after reaching a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June.

According to Moody’s Analytics economist Mark Zandi, who studied the latest US government price data, households now spend nearly $493 more each month buying the same items they bought a year ago.

He called it a “big deal for a household making about $60,000 a year.” The median household income in the US is $67,521.

The situation has since forced more Americans to seek help with food, with Feeding America, a national charity, reporting that 45 percent of food banks have seen an increase in demand, with typically 10 percent more beneficiaries asking for help.

Now the survey shows that 56 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy, while 40 percent still seem optimistic.

And when asked about their views on the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, 36 percent of voters said they think the legislation won’t make a difference in their lives, while a further 35 percent said they think it would make things better for them. personally make it worse.

Only 26 percent of those polled said they thought the new law would benefit them.

The Inflation Reduction Act, totaling $437 billion in spending, could help save some households as it cuts the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly, expands health insurance subsidies and lowers energy prices.

But whether it will actually cut inflation in the country has been questioned in recent weeks.

The Congressional Budget Office found that ‘passing the bill would have a negligible effect on inflation’, and the University of Pennsylvania found ‘the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero.’

However, it will cut the deficit by an estimated $300 billion over the next decade, with some arguing that a lower deficit means lower inflation.

Jason Furman, economic adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote in The Wall Street Journal, “Deficit reduction almost always lowers inflation.”

A Associated Press fact check found that ‘in theory, lower deficits could reduce inflation. That’s because lower government spending or higher taxes, which help reduce the deficit, reduce demand in the economy, reducing the pressure on companies to raise prices.”

The president is now scheduled to promote the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House on Sept. 6.

Cabinet members will also travel on more than 35 trips to 23 states to promote the legislation, along with other Biden victories including signing the incineration pit legislation and the CHIPS bill, killing al-Qaeda leader Ayman al. -Zawahiri and gas prices falling below $4. .

The journey, dubbed the Building A Better America Tour, will continue this fall in the run-up to the November election.

Biden has previously claimed that the decline in his popularity was due to the rise in gas prices that began a year ago.

He said prices rose further with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. But he rejected claims by Republican lawmakers and some major economists that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package last year contributed to inflation, noting that price hikes were a global phenomenon.

“We are in a stronger position than any country in the world to overcome this inflation,” Biden said. “If it’s my fault, why is inflation higher in every other major industrial country in the world?”

But it seems Americans have been disenchanted with Biden for months.

According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, the president’s average approval rating dropped below 50 percent in mid-August.

His disapproval rate crossed that threshold in late October.

Republicans, meanwhile, are praising a series of internal polls showing the various competitive House races are finding their way and favoring the GOP to regain control of the lower chamber.

But the Senate is harder on Republicans and could remain in Democratic hands.

The FiveThirtyEight’s poll average for the generic vote in the 2022 election, Democrats and Republicans are essentially right at 43.8 percent to 43.4 percent.