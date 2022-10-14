Nearly 22k e-bikes being sold on Amazon and Walmart are being recalled due to batteries exploding 

Nearly 22,000 e-bikes have been recalled due to the risk of exploding batteries.

The Ancheer e-bike — which is sold at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Sears — was recalled Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to its lithium-ion batteries.

CPSC has warned consumers that the batteries are known to ‘ignite, explode or spark’, posing a risk of fire, explosion and burns.

According to data collected by the agency, 48 people died last year from e-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards. When it started gathering information in 2017, there were only five deaths.

The Ancheer bike that is being recalled has the model number AM001907, which is in the manual, but not on the bike. It says Ancheer at the bottom of the bike, near the battery.

The battery is shaped like a water bottle and sold for up to $930 between January 2016 and June 2022.

It was manufactured in China and distributed by Shenzhen Sailvan Network Technology.

The bike being recalled has the model number AM001907, which is in the manual, but not on the bike. It says Ancheer at the bottom of the bike, near the battery. The battery (pictured) is “water bottle-shaped” and sold for up to $930 between January 2016 and June 2022

The recall comes two days after CPSC released a report showing an increase in ER visits and deaths from e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards.

More than 77,000 injuries related to the electrical appliances were treated in 2021, more than double the number in 2017.

In July, New York City announced it had had 166 lithium battery fires since the beginning of the year, injuring more than 50 people and killing at least four.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) at the time issued a stark warning to e-bike owners urging them to immediately stop using an overheated battery and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storing.

Experts blame the fires on cheap e-bikes, the number of delivery people using them and the overuse of a damaged battery.

Mike Fritz, co-founder of Human Powered Solutions, a bicycle consultancy, told DailyMail.com in July that New York City has become the epicenter of e-bike fires because of a huge influx of delivery drivers using the battery-powered bicycles to zip. from one drop-off to the next.

There are at least 65,000 deliverers in the city.

Because many are low-income, they can’t afford a $900 new battery and buy one from third-party sites that crowd out faulty cells and battery management systems — both of which are vital for regulating battery pack function and temperature. .

“A cheap suit is a prominent incident and is the cause of most fires,” Fritz told DailyMail.com.

Consumers can now get a free replacement battery by emailing Ancheer at service@ancheer.shop or calling 888-661-1330.

Bicycle fires in New York City have already reported more than 100 fires in 2021. E-bikes in London have also caused 32 fires since June. Vancouver residents see a similar trend.

The fires are not only happening with e-bikes on the road, but are becoming a major problem for those connected to homes and apartments in New York City.

“It’s impossible to put out a lithium fire,” Fritz said. “You have to interrupt cell-to-cell reproduction or just run out of fuel.”

The FDNY released an image in May of a collection of e-bikes that had caught fire. Lithium fires are almost impossible to extinguish and are very dangerous

A five-year-old girl and her mother died after an e-bike caught fire in their NYC apartment. It was by the door so they couldn’t escape

The fire and explosions have caused extreme damage to houses and apartments

‘A precautionary measure is to never charge a battery unattended, plug it in and walk away. If a malfunction occurs, you have time to intervene.’

A five-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman died in NYC in August after their bicycle battery caught fire at the Jackie Robinson Houses around 2:30 a.m. The girl’s father was also seriously injured CBS News.

NYCHA is now considering banning public housing e-bikes. As of 2021, 26 lithium battery studies have been conducted by the FDNY.

The bike was parked near their front door in their Harlem apartment, making it impossible to escape the fire.

In 2018, a double fire on an e-bike cost 60 firefighters to put out the blaze at their Maryland home.

Fritz, an e-bike advocate, hopes these incidents don’t stop the public from owning an e-bike.

“This is a serious problem and awareness is the best short-term solution,” he said.

“Technical solutions are on the way, but until they are there, we need to raise awareness.”