Nearly 1,300 NYTimes employees pledge NOT to return to the office

Nearly 1,300 New York Times employees have pledged never to return to the office and instead work from home.

The employees have stated they will not return to the newsroom after the New York Times expected employees to be in the office for at least three days starting this week.

It comes as members of the New York Times, who are represented by the News Guild of New York union, are calling on management to raise their wages.

On Monday, 1,316 Times journalists, photographers and editors signed a pledge never to return to the office, reports the New York Post.

Tom Coffey, a New York Times editor for 25 years, told the paper, “People are furious.”

Coffey said management’s decision to force workers back into the office during a period of high inflation means workers will have to spend more on gas, lunches and clothing. At the same time, the employees are not getting a pay rise to cope with these rising costs.

New York Times journalist Haley Willis tweeted Monday: “The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a perk to get back to the office.

“Instead, we want respect and a fair contract — so I’m working from home this week with 1,300 of my @NYTimesGuild and @NYTGuildTech colleagues, with support from @WirecutterUnion.”

But a source told the New York Post that the lunch boxes handed to New York Times staff were “empty.” They added, “And the lunchbox had no handles.”

A spokesperson for the New York Times said there is no set number of days employees should work in the office per week.

But they added, “We continue to believe that a hybrid work environment is the best fit for the New York Times right now.”

Coffey told the Post: ‘Going back to work isn’t necessarily mandatory three days a week. But they really ‘expect’ you to be back in the office three days a week.’

The New York Times negotiating committee has offered workers a 4 percent pay raise, but the News Guild union is demanding an 8 percent pay raise and a 5.25 percent cost of living increase, as well as a permanent option to work from home. .

The latest pay raise for New York Times employees just at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“The company’s negotiators aren’t slow, they don’t monitor wage negotiations,” Coffey claimed.

Another source says: ‘People are getting more and more frustrated with the negotiations.’

A Times spokesperson told The Post: “We respect the rights of our colleagues in the Guild to have their voices heard. We are actively working with the NYT NewsGuild to achieve a collective bargaining agreement that financially rewards our journalists for their contributions to the success of The Times, is fiscally responsible as the company remains in a growth mode and continues to be mindful of the industry landscape.

“We presented the NewsGuild with a wage proposal that would offer contractual increases of 10 percent over the remaining two and a half years of the new contract. That is significantly higher than in recent Times Guild contracts. We look forward to making progress towards an agreement.”

It comes as other sectors of the economy struggle with flexible labor standards after the pandemic.

Bank of America announced last week that it will map out its hybrid working plan over the next six to eight weeks, which will adapt to changing circumstances.

Globally, countries are offering more incentives, including free meals, as they compete to get staff back to the office.

Hybrid employment policies were introduced across the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, but data seen by Reuters and interviews with financial industry executives showed that global turnout fell short of expectations.

And with expenses like fuel and food soaring rapidly, workers accustomed to incurring the cost of commuting have even more reasons to stay away, giving employers a challenge to make office work more attractive.

“Employers have done quite a bit to make the office more attractive and targeted,” Kathryn Wylde, chief executive officer of the Partnership for New York City, told Reuters, citing a range of benefits, from free meals to improving social security. room with ping pong tables.

But a global survey of nearly 80,000 employees conducted by consulting firm Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) found that employees are not adhering to hybrid work policies.

Where organizations have policies requiring two, two or three or three days in the office, attendance is 1.1 days, 1.6 days and 2.1 days, AWA found.

“When we came out of the lockdown and the rules were relaxed, people tried to get into the office… and when they got there they found they were just doing Zoom conversations,” said Andrew Mawson, general manager of AWA.

“The reason people don’t go to offices is because they’ve become accustomed to a lifestyle and cost structure that suits them,” he said.

Senior managers can be among the most persistent about staying at home, said Kelly Beaver, UK and Ireland CEO of polling agency Ipsos, which is abandoning its two-day-a-week hybrid policy in favor of a more flexible approach.

“We find that some of them are less tolerant of minor office frustrations, or find that traveling to an office is an unnecessary burden… but they lack networks,” she said.