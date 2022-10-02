Nearly 100 Texas mayors ask Congress for additional COVID-19 relief funds
Congress is currently working on a new coronavirus relief package that could potentially benefit millions of Americans, and some Texas mayors are calling on the delegation to ensure the measure includes “direct and flexible fiscal aid to all cities across the country.”
As reported by the Texas Tribune, 97 mayors have signed a letter asking Congress for more money to help with the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic. The fiscal catastrophe facing local authorities is real and requires extraordinary measures.