Nearly 100 Texas mayors ask Congress for additional COVID-19 relief funds

Economy
Congress is currently working on a new coronavirus relief package that could potentially benefit millions of Americans, and some Texas mayors are calling on the delegation to ensure the measure includes “direct and flexible fiscal aid to all cities across the country.”

As reported by the Texas Tribune, 97 mayors have signed a letter asking Congress for more money to help with the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic. The fiscal catastrophe facing local authorities is real and requires extraordinary measures.

The letter states: that the mayors appreciate the Coronavirus Relief Fund included in the CARES Act, but those funds were only directly beneficial to cities with 500,000 or more residents. Due to certain requirements, the funds were only distributed between 18 states and jurisdictions. Texas received $11.24 billion from the fund.

ENDING SOON: Applications Opened for Harris County’s $30 Million Grant Program for Small Business Affected by COVID-19

“This language excludes hundreds of cities in Texas with millions of inhabitants,” the letter reads. “We just don’t understand the population restriction in the CARES Act. Simply put, there is no magic power that will protect local governments with fewer than 500,000 inhabitants from loss of income during this crisis.”

Texas cities and counties that have received direct allocation of the funds include Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Fort Worth; and Bexar County, Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, El Paso County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Hidalgo County, Montgomery County, Tarrant County, Travis County, and Williamson County.

According to the letter, those who did receive money were limited by Congress in what they could use it for. The letter calls for more flexibility in the fourth bill. The mayors also said they fear that if they don’t get help soon, their municipal bond markets and ratings will suffer as state and local governments account for “75 percent of our country’s infrastructure investment.”

“We are confident that by working together, our nation can overcome this crisis,” the letter said.

