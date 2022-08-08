Ne-Yo grins at NYC hotspot Little Sister… after wife Crystal Renay files for divorce

Amid his divorce drama, three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo was spotted grinning from ear to ear on Saturday during a night out with friends at the Little Sister Lounge in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood.

Hours later, Crystal took Renay, the 42-year-old R&B belt’s estranged wife, to… Instagram to warn him apparently, “Sugar and spices … you’ll miss the days when I was nice.”

The 35-year-old founder of NudeLuxeRx Skincare last week in Atlanta filed for divorce from Ne-Yo (née Shaffer Chimere Smith) after more than six years of marriage amid allegations that he fathered an illegitimate child. TMZ.

“Eight years of lies and deceit. Eight years unconsciously sharing my life and husband with many [women] who sell their bodies to him unprotected… piece by piece!’ Crystal wrote in a since-deleted July 30 post.

‘To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted’ [an] understatement. Asking me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mindset of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend this is something it isn’t. I choose me. I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I had three beautiful children out of it, but nothing but wasted years and heartache.

“I ask all of you to please stop sending any videos or information about him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I choose to remain upright with my head up. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve, then it’s up to you to love yourself. Without hatred in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.’

The Handle Me Gently singer – with 34.1 million followers on social media – released his own statement via Twitter the next day.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will face our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo wrote.

“Personal matters are not meant to be discussed and dissected in public forums. I’m just asking you to respect the privacy of me and my family at this point.”

Renay wants alimony, child support and primary physical custody of their three children – son Shaffer Chimere, 6; son Roman Alexander-Raj, 4; and daughter Isabella Rose, 13 months.

Ne-Yo is also father to two older children – daughter Madilyn Grace, 11; and son Mason Evan, 10 – from his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw-Carter.

The Hip Hop Family’s Christmas star — who released his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, on July 14 — is slated for August 19 at Virginia’s The NorVa in Norfolk.