NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor Yakira Chambers passes away at 42 due to ‘acute asphyxiation’

NCIS: Hawaii writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has passed away at the age of 42.

According to family sources, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is reported to be acute asphyxia deadline.

The insecure actress was reportedly with her mother outside a mall in California’s Newport Beach last week when she collapsed.

Chambers joined NCIS: Hawaii as a staff writer before the show’s first season in 2021. She wrote four episodes of the show.

She was promoted to story editor for the show’s second season, which premiered in late September.

NCIS Hawai’i will pay tribute to Chambers on January 2 during a three-hour NCIS crossover.

Deadline also reported that Chambers was developing several projects, including a television pilot about Larry Hoover, a real-life gang leader turned author and community activist.

Another pilot, Myseducation, is reportedly based on “her own experiences growing up on the south side” [of Chicago] and attending a predominantly white high school.”

Chambers also has several acting credits, including the Terry Crews movie John Henry, an uncredited role in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and the HBO series Insecure.

Chambers received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University and spent several years working as a software quality assurance manager in St. Louis.

Eventually, she joined ViacomCBS’ Writers Mentoring Program in 2020-2021, a program of 11 writers drawn from a pool of 1,600 applicants, who work in a 16-week workshop to learn about the television industry.

She is survived by her husband Anthony Welch, stepson André Welch and her mother Constance Chambers.

A statement from the family read: ‘Her sudden and untimely death has left us all saddened. Yakira was a light, a symbol of hope for our community, a steward of our culture, and a representation of what chasing your dreams looks like.”

She continued, “Yakira’s passion extended beyond her day job in the company; she loved helping others find a way out. She believed in equality and the demarginalization of persons of color to create a level playing field for all.

“This passion was actualized in the form of her foundation, CureConstanceFoundation, an organization born out of the need to find financial options for people in health crisis.”