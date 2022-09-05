NCIS alum Pauley Perrette reveals she almost DIED last year from ‘a massive stroke’

<!–

NCIS star Pauley Perrette is grateful to be alive a year after suffering ‘a major stroke’, the star revealed on Twitter on Monday.

Perrette, 53, wrote in a social media post that she was “still so full of faith” despite the “traumatic life” she has lived, where she has had multiple medical issues, domestic and sexual assaults.

In an accompanying video, the rainbow-haired actress wondered, “How often do I cheat death?”

Pauley appeared without makeup with her multicolored hair wild and unkempt in a video to celebrate a year after surviving a stroke.

“It’s 9/2,” she wrote in a poetic tweet. “A year ago I had a huge stoke. Before that I lost so many dear family and friends, and daddy and then cousin Wayne’

“Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given thus far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!” she added.

In the video she talks more about her medical fear: ‘How often do I cheat death? I almost died of a hair dye allergy, I have food allergies. I am a survivor of domestic violence and rape.’

‘I’ve been through a lot in the past two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke. But I’m still here. And I am still grateful. And thank you, those of you who are my friends.’

Perrette didn’t go out with her stroke at the time.

However, in 2019, for unknown reasons, she had to spend the night in the hospital and had shared an image with her Instagram followers of her having an IV in her arm while she was in a hospital gown.

Perrette said she was fine, but did not reveal what brought her to the hospital in the first place.

‘Well, this was my night! Don’t worry, clean bill of health,” she captioned the photo. “Just a chance to wear a nice dress!”

Medical woes: However, in 2019 she had to spend the night in the hospital for unknown reasons and had shared an image to her Instagram followers where she had an IV in her arm while in a hospital gown (seen in 2004)

The CBS star mentioned some of her struggles in her stroke tweet, but omitted the time she was attacked outside her Hollywood home several years ago.

A “psychotic homeless man” pinned her to the ground as Perrette met her architect at a boarding house she owns across the street from her house and repeatedly punched her in the face and yelled, “I’m going to kill you.”

The actress, who was 46 at the time, told fans: “On my street I was jumped by a very psychotic homeless man. He grabbed me so forcefully, clutching my arm and punching me in the nose and forehead. He [kept] repeatedly saying that he would kill me. Then he showed me how he was going to kill me.’

Perrette said her attacker also shouted his name, William, and believes she was let loose by reasoning with him in some way.

“There was an empty garage behind me and I knew if he got me there I was dead,” she wrote.

“I knew I couldn’t overcome him. I prayed my heart out and then finally said, “William is a beautiful name, I have a nephew named William.”

Perrette said the man was still beating her, but eventually stopped and told her to “get the f— out of here.”