NCA Launches New ‘Crypto Cell’ Team to Combat Rising Digital Asset Fraud

The National Crime Agency has launched a new unit aimed at clamping down on crypto crime amid a rise in digital asset fraud.

A five-person team is being recruited to join a team based in the National Cyber ​​Crime Unit that is targeting crypto criminals.

In a job ad posted on the Civil Service Careers website, the NCA said those applying to work on NCCU’s ‘Crypto Cell’ must have extensive knowledge of complex cryptocurrency probes.

They must also have significant experience overseeing blockchain forensic investigations in serious and organized crime cases.

Successful candidates will receive an annual salary of between £40,200 and £43,700, with those from London receiving an additional salary weighting to reflect the higher cost of living.

Police forces and financial regulators are increasingly concerned about the damage done to Britons by crypto scams, which have skyrocketed since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The NCA’s Chris Lewis-Evans said: “This is a truly exciting opportunity to work in a team at the forefront of protecting the UK against cybercrime.”

“Cryptocurrency and virtual assets are considered specialized knowledge areas, and this role is key to supporting NCA investigations where they are used to enable serious crime.”

A total of £226 million was lost to cryptocurrency scams between October 2021 and September 2022, according to recent figures from Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre.

This amount was almost a third higher than the previous year and included losses of £33 million in May when the so-called “algorithmic stablecoin” Terra and its sister coin Luna crashed.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are theoretically tied to a reserve asset, often a fiat currency like the dollar.

Some investors remain highly skeptical of such products and the crypto industry in general, many questioning the inherent value of coins like Bitcoin.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffet, The Black Swan investor and author Nassim Nicholas Taleb, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates are among the prominent critics of cryptocurrencies.

Virtual currencies have been in the spotlight following the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt in November.

US prosecutors have accused the businessman, whose net worth was once estimated at $26.5 billion, of defrauding clients by using their money to buy homes, make political donations and pay off debt at a separate business he owns.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in a New York court Tuesday to all charges against him. If he is found guilty, he could face up to 115 years in prison.