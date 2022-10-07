NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The two major party candidates seeking to succeed outgoing North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr meet for what will likely be their only televised debate.

Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to hold a one-hour debate Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh.

Budd is a three-year congressman from Davie County who received the approval of former President Donald Trump more than a year ago. Two weeks ago, Trump again campaigned on his behalf in Wilmington.

Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election results could decide which party wins the majority in the current 50-50 Senate.

Budd has said Beasley would push President Joe Biden’s agenda that has led to inflation and unchecked immigration. Beasley says Budd would pursue extreme abortion restrictions and has voted against attempts to curb health care costs.

While Beasley’s campaign surpassed Budd’s, Republicans nationals have already spent more than $20 million on advertising against Beasley. Democrats in Washington have not been so generous in the fight against Budd.

