WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

World
By Merry

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The two major party candidates seeking to succeed outgoing North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr meet for what will likely be their only televised debate.

Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to hold a one-hour debate Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh.

Budd is a three-year congressman from Davie County who received the approval of former President Donald Trump more than a year ago. Two weeks ago, Trump again campaigned on his behalf in Wilmington.

Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election results could decide which party wins the majority in the current 50-50 Senate.

Budd has said Beasley would push President Joe Biden’s agenda that has led to inflation and unchecked immigration. Beasley says Budd would pursue extreme abortion restrictions and has voted against attempts to curb health care costs.

While Beasley’s campaign surpassed Budd’s, Republicans nationals have already spent more than $20 million on advertising against Beasley. Democrats in Washington have not been so generous in the fight against Budd.

JOIN THE CALL

Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
You might also like More from author
More Stories

10 days later, Cubans still recovering…

Merry

US carrier, S Korea warships start new…

Merry

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot…

Merry
1 of 504

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More